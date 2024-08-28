Alabama has faced T.J. Finley twice at different schools. How does he fit into Western Kentucky's offense?

Finley is a fairly rare acquisition for a Group of Five program — a proven quarterback at the same level of competition after passing for 3,439 yards and 24 TDs last season at Texas State, a solid Sun Belt Conference program. Finley has starting experience in the SEC as well at both LSU and Auburn and is the sort of big-armed, big-body quarterback – again, with a solid resume of production – that just doesn't come along very often out of the transfer portal for G5s.

So I think he fits extremely well at WKU, with the added benefit of familiarity after having worked with first-year offensive coordinator Will Friend for two years at Auburn. And this wasn't a case of Finley walking in and picking up the keys to the offense after Austin Reed's two-year run leading the team; Caden Veltkamp, who came off the bench to lead the Hilltoppers back from a four-touchdown deficit to beat Old Dominion 38-25 in overtime in the Famous Toastery Bowl in his first real game action, pushed Finley in camp and is a viable option to start or come on in relief should Finley falter.

In recent years, WKU has had multiple program-changing receivers. How have the Hilltoppers been able to reload at that position, and are there any others to keep an eye out for this season?

The return of Michael Mathison goes a long way – before missing the 2023 season due to injury, Mathison was a solid option in the passing game in his first year with the program after transferring in from Akron with 52 catches for 615 yards and three TDs. Dalvin Smith, who was spectacular in a bowl game for the second straight year with a pair of one-handed touchdown catches (he had three in all), has a big-play knack, while Easton Messer developed into a reliable possession receiver last season and K.D. Hutchinson and Moussa Barry are two other wideouts who made significant contributions in 2023.

With WKU's reputation as a passing offense, there's usually no shortage of would-be transfer wide receivers looking to join the program and that was the case again this year. The Tops are high on Alabama State transfer Kisean Johnson, who put up big numbers for the FCS-level Hornets last season, and added a late transfer in former Auburn wideout Koy Moore. Bryce Childress (New Mexico State) and Demick Starling (Virginia) are also newcomers with past game experience. The Tops also have a talented pass catcher in tight end River Helms, another Alabama native.

WKU was 2-5 when it allowed opponents to rush for 155 or more yards last year. What have the Hilltoppers done to sure up the run defense this season?

Mobile quarterbacks in particular gave the Hilltoppers fits last season, for certain. The Tops picked up a couple potential run stuffers out of the transfer portal in Zach Edwards (Troy) and Jalil Rivera-Harvey (Marshall) and return their top defensive lineman from last year, Hosea Wheeler, along with experienced DLs Terrion Thompson, Dallas Walker and Jayden Loving.

I really like the linebackers for the Hilltoppers this season. A couple young guys, Anthony Brackenridge and Koron Hayward, really started to emerge last season, while OLBs Kylan Guidry – probably the best of the group – and Sebastian Benjamin were solid. The Tops found a keeper in Division II inside backer Devon Lynch (Shepherd University) and think they found another one to join him in Chandler Matthews (Limestone College).

The secondary is a mix of standout returnees like cornerback Anthony Johnson Jr. and nickelback Upton Stout, plus a solid group of experienced transfers that could make it the best part of the defense. How well the defensive line comes together and holds up is my biggest question. WKU defensive coordinator Tyson Summers has always been willing to trade yards for potential impact defensive plays by bringing pressure, with the idea that the long gains don't turn into too many touchdowns.

WKU had a lot of success in protecting the quarterback last season. Will the Hilltoppers be able to replicate that this year?

Two-year starter Austin Reed did his part in preventing sacks, just by his awareness in the pocket and adequate if not game-breaking ability to scramble. Reed also had a lightning-quick delivery out of the pocket and excelled in WKU's up-tempo passing game.

Veltkamp showed a more dynamic ability to run with the ball in his bowl game appearance last season and is a real threat to break any solo tackle. Finley has a reputation as a classic pocket passer, tough to bring down but a big target back there. That might create more stress on WKU's offensive line to protect and hold their blocks a bit longer.

New offensive coordinator Will Friend's background is as an offensive line coach, so that's obviously been a major focus during camp and WKU seems to like the depth they've developed with that unit. As with the rest of this team, it's a blend of returning experience combined with an influx of transfers counted on to fill some holes. If WKU continues to play at the pace they've shown on offense under head coach Tyson Helton, the sacks are naturally suppressed somewhat because the quarterback's job is to get the ball out of there quick.

What do you remember about Bryan Ellis at WKU? Did Alabama get a steal in landing him?

Bryan predates my time directly covering the team, but he was always highly regarded at WKU as a solid offensive mind. He got his start as a full-time assistant at WKU under Jeff Brohm when the team was really taking off into the explosive offense the program is now known for. Ellis worked with Helton's brother Clay at USC and helped develop Sam Darnold into a high first-round NFL draft pick, then came back to WKU as offensive coordinator under Tyson Helton, where he worked in his final year as co-OC with Zach Kittley to help produce the nation's most productive passing combination in quarterback Bailey Zappe and wide receiver Jerreth Sterns on a team that led the nation with 433.7 yards per game in 2021.

Ellis moved on to Georgia Southern and turned that program into a strong passing attack in his two years as OC there before joining the Alabama staff. Ellis certainly has a strong pedigree of working with some of the best offensive minds in the game and has helped produce some of the most explosive offenses in the country in his roles as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. So definitely, bringing him aboard adds tremendous value to the staff.

What's your projected record for WKU this season and why?

Projections are just that, right? All depends on health, eligibility, a few breaks here and there – the team you're looking at for Week 1 is often vastly different than the group you're seeing out there by Week 7 or 8. But since I really do like the depth this roster has shown through hard-earned experience by underclassmen last year, the retention of some key veterans that went in the portal and returned, and perhaps the most accomplished group of incoming transfers I've seen at WKU I'm leaning toward a better-case scenario for the Hilltoppers.

To me, that puts them about 9-3 this season. They are decided underdogs against Alabama of course and have a road trip to Boston College they aren't supposed to win. Then there's Liberty late in the season, and the Eagles would have to be solid favorites in that game at least at this point. But it's always a near thing for WKU; blowouts are rare. Jacksonville State looks strong again and beat WKU last year, Sam Houston should be better, MTSU has a new coach and hosts the Tops early in a Week 3 matchup, Toledo is coming in as one of the better MAC programs. To sort of paraphrase Tyson Helton here, the Hilltoppers tend to try to stay in it, then go and win it in the last five minutes.

Alabama is a heavy favorite, so I won't waste your time making a prediction. However, what has to happen to mark a successful trip to Bryant-Denny for WKU?

I saw a spread of 31.5 points the last time I looked; that would not be a good night for the Hilltoppers. I think if WKU can put some points on the board — the touchdown variety, and more than one – and can keep the deficit in the low 20s that would be a solid opener for the program. Picking up a defensive touchdown would also go a long way toward continuing the Tops' trend of big-play capability on that side of the ball. It would be encouraging to see Finley have success in his first start for the Hilltoppers as well.