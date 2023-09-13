Tide Illustrated staff reporter Dean Harrell spoke with BullsInsider managing editor Russ Wood to get some insight on this week's matchup between No.10 Alabama and the South Florida Bulls.

Alabama just suffered a heartbreaking loss. How can South Florida jump on a team with potentially low spirits?

"South Florida will need to play a near-perfect game, including cleaning up the 16 penalties they had last week, plus get some help from Alabama in the form of turnovers to have a chance at pulling the upset.

This game represents a great opportunity and a huge challenge for South Florida. The Bulls are 2-3 vs top-10 ranked teams in Tampa but I do not expect them to get a win Saturday afternoon.

South Florida doesn't quite have the same national publicity that Alabama has. However, any Division I program has highly talented players on the roster. Who are some of the Bulls' to keep an eye on?

Redshirt freshman Byrum Brown will be getting his fifth career start vs. Alabama. He has shown flashes of what he can be once he has more experience. He can make plays with his arm and his feet.

Wide Receiver Sean Atkins has taken on a bigger role in Alex Golesh’s offense and his versatility was on display against FAMU. Atkins had five catches for 57 yards, completed a pass for 39 yards that set up a touchdown and he had 47 punt return yards. He returned one punt 44 yards only to have it called back for a penalty.

Running backs Michael Dukes and Nay'Quan Wright get most of the carries.

Linebacker DJ Gordon IV has led, or was tied for the team lead in tackles in USF’s first two games. That’s not a fluke. Gordon was second on the team with 67 tackles last season. CB Daquan Evans has 10 tackles in two games. He missed all our most of eight games in 2022 with a groin injury but is a good cover man.

The Texas Longhorns showed that having a great pass-rushing group can make Alabama's offense struggle. Do you think South Florida will be able to keep pressure on the quarterback?

Nope. Alabama has elite size and talent on its offensive line. I don’t expect USF to have any sacks on Saturday unless they really, really disguise a blitz well or an Alabama player misses a block.

Obviously, it will be a very tough matchup for South Florida to come out on top, but how do you think the Bulls can at least make a statement in their performance against a top-10 team?

I’m holding a Coke bottle not a crystal ball haha.

I do think South Florida will play hard but I don’t think it will be enough for a victory. Especially if Alabama commits to ‘Run Da Bawl’ and gets downhill behind its massive O-Linemen.

In my opinion, it would be a big statement if, USF has more takeaways than turnovers, maintains its composure throughout the game and Alabama doesn’t drop a 50-burger on the Bulls.

I do believe that Alex Golesh was a good hire for USF and in time his teams will start stacking wins in their conference. This is just his third game as a head coach and he has a very tough assignment on Saturday.

This matchup is the first of a three-game series between the two schools over the next few years. How do you think this series can help benefit both teams throughout this season, next season, and the 2026 season?

Hopefully in 2024, and definitely in 2026, USF will be viewed as a quality non-conference opponent for Alabama. The Tide already has around 11 players on its roster from Florida so Alabama doesn’t need to play in Florida to get Florida kids but it doesn’t hurt.

For USF, having teams on its schedule like Alabama this season, and future games against Alabama, Florida and Miami, Notre Dame definitely helps it measure itself against Power 4 programs and becomes a selling tool in recruiting.