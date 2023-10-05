Tide Illustrated staff reporter Dean Harrell spoke with AggieYell publisher Mark Passwaters to get some insight on this week's matchup between No.11 Alabama and the Texas A&M Aggies.

Jalen Milroe got his first start last season against the Aggies, and didn't play his best game, throwing an interception and fumbling the ball twice. Do you think he will struggle against the Aggies this season as well?

Milroe has played better since coming back into the lineup and he should have some jitters gone. But he's never started a game in a place like Kyle Field, and it will be loud Saturday. But that's a side note. The big thing is that A&M is far better against the run this year than they were last season and they've picked up 14 sacks and 30 tackles for loss in the last two games. THAT kind of defense may cause him to have trouble.

Texas A&M ranks second in the SEC in sacks (20) and ranks first in the conference in passes defended (22). Do you think the Aggies defensive presence will give the Crimson Tide some trouble?

I think there's a distinct possibility. Milroe threw the ball 12 times against Mississippi State, but was still sacked 4 times. Alabama is 122nd in sacks allowed with 20, so that seems to tilt things in A&M's favor. If I'm DJ Durkin, I'm coming after Milroe like I did KJ Jefferson and Auburn's quarterbacks -- but I'm also spying the heck out of him to try to keep him in the pocket.

Similar to how Bryce Young went down with an injury before the Texas A&M matchup, the Aggies are facing similar circumstances after Conner Weigman was ruled out for the season. Now having to turn to a backup quarterback, how do you think Max Johnson will fare up against Alabama's defense?

Max Johnson isn't your normal backup quarterback. This is his fifth start for A&M, but it's his 20th overall. He's not inexperienced and has faced Alabama before. My concern isn't really with Johnson, but the offensive line. If the line gives him time, then he'll be able to operate the offense.

Texas A&M has not given up a rushing touchdown since the week one matchup against New Mexico. Do you think Alabama will break that streak or do you think the Aggies front seven will still prevail?

It has to end sometime, and with Alabama being so run-heavy, it seems very possible that it ends this weekend.

The Crimson Tide won this matchup last season in Tuscaloosa after a goal line stand in the final seconds. Do you think this year's game will be close and do you think the Aggies will pull off the upset at home?

This game sets up better for A&M than any game against Alabama since the Aggies entered the SEC. It should be a slugfest, but the Aggie defense really has played lights out the past few games. Their ability to get to Milroe, I think, will be the difference as A&M wins.