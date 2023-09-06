Tide Illustrated staff reporter Dean Harrell spoke with Orangebloods' senior editor Jason Suchomel to get some insight on this week's matchup between No. 3 Alabama and No. 11 Texas.

Last season, we all saw how Quinn Ewers began to pick apart Alabama's defense before he went down with a shoulder injury. How do you think he will fare this time around?

Texas fans are hopeful that Ewers can bottle up whatever he had cooking in that Alabama game last year, but if we’re being completely honest, he hasn’t played at level since that game. It was an up-and-down year for Ewers last year in his first collegiate action and the expectations coming into this season are extremely high, with some even putting him as a potential Heisman finalist.

The arm talent is certainly there for Ewers to have a tremendous season but we didn’t see an extremely high level of play in week one against Rice. His statistics weren’t bad and he did a great job of protecting the football, which will be key this year, but he did leave some meat on the bone with inaccurate throws down the field.

I wish I had a clear answer on what to expect. Will he rise to the occasion and we’ll see something more in line with how he threw the ball last year against Alabama, or will he struggle to connect on his deep shots? I’m guessing it will be somewhere in the middle. I expect Ewers will play fairly well, but Texas absolutely needs him to be better than he was last week if the Longhorns are going to have a chance at pulling the upset.

With Alabama now having three quarterback options, how do you think Texas will game plan for each one and how effective will it be?

I have to assume the first priority will be finding a way to slow down Jalen Milroe after the way he played last week. Milroe’s such a dynamic athlete that he can be maddening for a defensive coordinator, and he showed last week that he is capable of putting up big numbers with his arm too.

If I’m Texas, I’d try to take as much of his running threat away as possible and then hope he has a bit of an off day as a passer. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Longhorns try to spy him with someone like Jaylan Ford or even David Gbenda, who is a bit undersized but might have the athleticism it takes to run with Milroe. Even if they spy him though, Milroe will make some plays with his feet … you’re not going to completely shut that down.

Texas does have quite a bit of talent and depth in the secondary so I wouldn’t be surprised to see UT try to take away Bama’s ground game first and then test the quarterback through the passing game and see if the Texas DBs can hold up.

One of the top wide receivers in the country, Xavier Worthy, is certainly a focal point on the Longhorn offense. Do you think Alabama's talented secondary can slow him down?

One thing about Worthy … he’s going to get his targets and he seems to be open way more often than not. He was productive again last week and probably could have had a much bigger day if he and Ewers were able to connect on some downfield throws where Worthy had his man beat.

I would expect Worthy to once again put up solid numbers, as he did in this game last year where he nearly went for 100 yards. He’s an incredible route runner, he’s elusive, he’s quick in short bursts and he has tremendous top-end speed. I wouldn’t be shocked at all to see Alabama try to take him out of the game with increased coverage, but he still usually is able to find some openings and if teams roll their coverage to Worthy, Texas has enough weapons this year that they can hurt you in other areas of the field.

Texas is returning 10 offensive starters from last season, and Alabama's squad on both sides of the ball has seen a lot of new faces, primarily on offense. Do you think the experience of the Longhorn returners gives Texas an edge?

I don’t really see it that way. Yes, Texas has a lot of returning starters, particularly on offense, where everyone returns aside from the top two running backs. But even with that experience, those “veterans” haven’t played in an environment like they’ll see on Saturday night, against an opponent as talented as Alabama. It can’t hurt having a returning starter at cornerback and up front along the line, but I don’t think it gives Texas any sort of significant advantage.

The Longhorns boast several headline players across the board. However, who do you think will be the unsung hero on the Texas starting lineup and why?

You mentioned Xavier Worthy and Quinn Ewers and those are the guys that dominate the headlines, but Texas has quite a bit of talent at the skill position this year so we could see someone else jump up and steal the spotlight.

Adonai Mitchell, a transfer from Georgia, is expected to be terrific this year. He did score a touchdown in week one but was pretty quiet overall. I would think they’ll try to get him more involved on Saturday night so if I’m picking one guy to step up, it would probably be him.

Slot receiver Jordan Whittington has been around forever and he was successful in this game last year. Tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders is widely considered to be the second best tight end in college football, behind Brock Bowers. Texas did take a bit hit at running back with the loss of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, but there’s some good young talent in the backfield, albeit mostly unproven.

It's safe to say the Crimson Tide stole one in Austin last year. How will this matchup in Tuscaloosa be different?

Last year, Texas played out of its mind on defense aside from one huge play, which wasn’t really expected. This year’s Texas defense might be even better (although it’s a small sample size so far) and the offense should be much more explosive, although we haven’t really seen that side hitting on all cylinders just yet. I expect both teams will be charged up and put up a good effort and while I think Texas certainly has a chance at pulling the upset, it’ll probably take a big play on special teams or a key turnover for the Longhorns to get the win. I think it’s a competitive game but I like Alabama to come out victorious.