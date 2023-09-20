Tide Illustrated staff reporter Dean Harrell spoke with RebelGrove publisher Neal McCready to get some insight on this week's matchup between No.13 Alabama and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Jalen Milroe has been officially named the starting quarterback for Alabama. How do you think Ole Miss will try to contain him and slow him down?

Obviously, Ole Miss is concerned with Milroe’s speed and running ability. He’s a major threat. I could give you the easy answer here and say they have to be disciplined in their pass rush, take good angles and tackle well. That’s all true, but the interesting thing most are watching for is whether Ole Miss employs a spy on Milroe and if it does, does it use freshman linebacker Suntarine Perkins as that spy.

Perkins, a former five-star recruit, has flashed early this season and his role increased last weekend against Georgia Tech. He’s athletic and fast and a sound tackler. However, playing Perkins extensively could make Ole Miss vulnerable against the pass, as he’s young and this defense requires a lot of communication and there’s still a learning curve involved. If Perkins can’t handle the responsibility, I’m not sure there’s a ready-made spy on Ole Miss’ defense who could keep up with Milroe.

What impact has Pete Golding made as Ole Miss’ new defensive coordinator so far? Do you think his familiarity with Alabama’s offense will be a factor this week?

Golding has switched to a four-man front and added some more aggressive blitz packages, a pretty stark contrast from the defenses employed at Ole Miss over the past three seasons. He’s also had a huge impact on the recruiting trail, even though that hasn’t shown up on the field just yet, obviously. His familiarity with Alabama’s personnel can’t hurt, but the Tide has a familiarity with Golding’s tendencies, also, so I think all that stuff sort of cancels out.

This has to be a meaningful game to Golding personally, even though multiple defensive players have said he’s approached this week just like he did the previous three.

Jaxson Dart, Quinshon Judkins, and Trey Washington are the obvious headline players for the Rebels, but who do you think are “under the radar” players to still keep a close eye on?

The big story in Oxford this week is the health of some offensive players. Judkins appears fine, but wide receiver Tre Harris didn’t play last week after suffering a knee injury at Tulane. Tight end Caden Prieskorn hasn’t played yet this season but is practicing this week and appears ready to go against Alabama. The same appears to be the case with wide receiver Zakhari Franklin, who transferred from UTSA but had to have surgery in August.

If those players are healthy, it could make Ole Miss’ offense a lot more dangerous on offense and take some of the pressure off Jaxson Dart as a runner.

The Crimson Tide defense struggled last week with containing a dual-threat quarterback. With Jaxson Dart being one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, do you think Dart will give the Alabama defense some trouble?

Dart has been terrific so far this season, making good decisions with the football and using his speed and toughness to bail Ole Miss out of some tough decisions. He’s a much better quarterback than Alabama saw last November in Oxford — more comfortable in the offense, more confident in his ability to read defenses and just overall much improved. Yes, I think Dart will give Alabama problems. The question is this: Does he have to have an elite game to get Ole Miss over the top?

Lane Kiffin is 0-3 against his former boss, Nick Saban. However, this Alabama team doesn't appear as strong as previous units. Do you think Ole Miss can pull off the upset in Tuscaloosa, and why?

Yes, Ole Miss CAN pull off the upset in Tuscaloosa. It has the better quarterback, what should be a balanced offense, a defensive coordinator who knows the Tide program intimately and a kicker who can boot it from damn near anywhere inside the 50. However, CAN and WILL are different words. Can Ole Miss win? Sure. Will it? I think it’s a close game but unlike Kiffin, I’m not predicting that castle is crumbling just yet in Tuscaloosa. I’ll have to see it to believe it.