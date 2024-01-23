Tide Illustrated staff writer Jack Knowlton spoke with Adam Cole, the Auburn Athletics reporter for the Opelika-Auburn News, to get some insight on Wednesday's matchup between Alabama basketball and No. 8 Auburn. This interview has been edited for length and clarity

All of Auburn's wins have been by double digits this season. What's been clicking for the Tigers?

I think the most intriguing thing, we wrote about it a lot at the start of last year and I kind of expected it to go the same sort of way, is the depth of this team. Historically, Bruce Pearl tends to try to play 10-man rotations all the time if he can. This team, it's just crazy. I was watching College Gameday and they were talking about picks for the national title and one of the hosts had initially picked Auburn and then went with some other team, but she was saying that the amount of guys that Auburn was playing was a concern because it doesn't allow you to get into a rhythm. That can't be further from what you see because they have a first wave that includes all their starters, and Jaylin Williams I think is one of those sort of sub points. He's always been somebody who's been a really impressive scorer. He plays the four-man in his offense but he's kind of positionless. He played point guard in high school so he'll take it up the court sometimes, but he's been really efficient and he's assumed the role of "the guy" this year. So they've got a first wave that includes him and of course Johni Broome, and you got Aden Holloway and Denver Jones and Chris Moore was a guy who isn't going to score a lot of points but he's kind of scrappy, and gives you a bit of that defensive spark. And then the second wave, Bruce Pearl said it the other day, they've got the best three-man on their team in their first rotation of subs in Chad Baker-Mazara and he's been insanely impressive. I think he's been above everybody's expectations. Tre Donaldson has really stepped up on that unit. Dylan Cardwell was a guy who had the body and the size and he looked like a great center but it looked clueless a little bit last year, and he's finally figured it out. He's not making mistakes, he scored 12 points against Ole Miss the other night. He scored 12 points at Vanderbilt. He didn't do that last year and he was a foul liability. So you've got this second wave that's really impressive defensively and as a result they're [one of two teams] that's still top 10 in KenPom in offensive and defensive efficiency but they've got this depth that shouldn't work on paper. It doesn't make sense but when you watch them play its insane. Nobody really plays much more than 20 minutes a game and think it pays dividends for them. There's a cohesiveness to it that they all seem to understand. So it's been interesting because they're getting these big leads and their biggest problem at this point has been they go up 20 or 30 and then eventually, the team they're playing comes back into it, but they clamp down and then it's suddenly another 15-point win.

Who is someone who could hurt Alabama outside of Auburn's starting unit?

If we're talking beyond the starting five, Chad Baker-Mazara is such a wildcard in the sense that he can really kind of give you anything. He scored 16 points at Arkansas, he was the team's leading scorer and he only got two of those points after the first half. He picks them up sometimes when it's needed the most, but I think he's one guy to watch. I'm curious to see how Dylan Cardwell does in that setting this year. That's really been the one knock on Auburn is the fact that they haven't been tested yet. I don't think they have a Quad 1 win yet. They've only played three true road games to this point and they've been against Vanderbilt, App. State, which they lost, and then an Arkansas team that's really underwhelmed. I know, momentum is such a cliché but I think it can be really real for a team's mental, and they're riding that very much and so I'm curious to see what they do at Alabama but I think Chad is a guy to watch. I'm curious to see what Dylan Cardwell does. One thing that's been really interesting is the amount of improvement that Tre Donaldson has shown as the reserve point guard. He's not one to always have big scoring games but I could see him being a guy who you don't account for as much and then suddenly, boom, he's hitting you for 12 points.

What do you think is the Tigers' biggest strength and where could they be most vulnerable?

I think the really impressive thing has been the defense. Bruce Pearl talked about it at the start of the year he said "I'm glad we're playing Baylor because I don't think our defense is that good and I think it's going to get exposed, and we need to get exposed." But they've been just phenomenal. Through five games of SEC play, there's only been one team that shot better than 40% from the field against them. My question with so much of this with Auburn this year is how long are they going to keep this up? Because they will run into Kentucky and they'll go to Tennessee. Right now, I don't necessarily expect them to win those games but they're so hot, can they maintain that? So I think the defense is going to be something to really watch as far as something that could shut down Alabama. The other thing that I think is going to be interesting is, I talked about the second half fall offs they have and it was a very different team and a very different set of circumstances last year, but Auburn went up by 17 on Alabama at Alabama last year, in the back end of the second half and we all had a moment on press row where we're like, "are they going to do this?" And then they blew it and they lost in overtime. Auburn hasn't done that yet this year. I don't really see them doing that, they're a different team. They feel more proven even though the résumé doesn't speak to that, but I wouldn't be shocked if Alabama went on some big run and the game just got a lot closer than Auburn ever wanted it to or the game slips away from Auburn.

Johni Broome has been Auburn's star for a couple of seasons now. What does it take to slow him down?

He blew up the NBA combine this offseason, and showed an ability to play on the perimeter and he did that a little bit at the end of last year and it's been there at times. I think the biggest thing for him is when he faces big men who are around or above his caliber. It was more so apparent last year and he had a couple of performances where he matched who he was playing. He outdid [former Florida forward] Colin Castleton last year, which was a pretty big one, but sometimes he tends to not show up as much if the talent is where he's at. The other thing too that has popped up of late is sometimes he takes a little while to turn it on, he really picks it up in the second half. But at the same time with this depth, you bring Dylan Cardwell in there and suddenly he's not picking up three fouls in five minutes, and he's able to rebound and block and he might give you, like I said, 12 points in the time that he's allotted. It's less that Johni Broome takes time to pick it up and more so that he gets hot late. If he's facing a front court of his caliber, I think that's going to be something to watch.

How do you think Auburn will fare against Mark Sears? What other matchups are you watching for?

The Mark Sears matchup is going to be interesting because last year a big liability for Auburn was when they played guards who were of equal caliber, they just torched them. This year it's funny because Aden Holloway is still figuring out his defense but it's been really interesting to watch Aden because he hasn't been the scorer that I think a lot of people thought he'd be, but he doesn't turn the ball over and the last couple games, he's looked alright. Tre Donaldson has looked great. KD Johnson is sometimes just a pesky defender and then Denver Jones is another guy who of the vein of Aden, he was one of a handful of guys to average 20-plus points nationally last year. This year he hasn't done that but he's been a great defender. So that's a matchup that I think's worth watching because Auburn has handled guard play well this year. I'm curious to watch Grant Nelson. It's my understanding that his matchup would probably be Johni Broome and if not Johni, then probably Jaylin Williams. But I want to see how those guys and Dylan Cardwell handle him because Grant's reputation is being a scorer so I'm really curious to see how that matchup goes. I think that'll be a bigger X-factor than Mark Sears and the guard play. That one's more of a toss-up to me. I would expect Auburn to do everything it can to handle Mark Sears but I think Alabama could probably find more opportunity in theory with Grant Nelson and in the frontcourt.

