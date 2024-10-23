Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against No. 21 Missouri

Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz runs out with the team against the Buffalo Bulls prior to a game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Tide Illustrated staff writer Henry Sklar spoke with Mizzou Today senior editor Kyle McAreavy to get some insight on this week's matchup between No. 15 Alabama and No. 21 Missouri.

Mizzou has had an interesting season, with numerous close wins over arguably less talented teams, though still 6-1 and in the thick of the playoff race. What is your outlook on the Tigers team this year, and how do you predict they will fare down the stretch of the season?

Before last week, I would have said the outlook for the year was somewhat disappointing. The wins against Vanderbilt and Boston College had plenty of visible flaws, and the loss at Texas A&M had the look of an overrated team not ready to meet high expectations following a surprising season. And though last week’s win was against a down Auburn team, I think the way the team won could be a springboard into the back half of the season. Outside of this week, I would say the Tigers are the better team in each of their remaining games, but if this week looks like the loss against A&M, I would worry about the team losing momentum heading into the final third of the year.

After Brady Cook left early and returned late to seal a comeback victory for Mizzou, what is the overall vibe in the Tigers locker room at this point in the season?

I think the way that win played out has brought a renewed energy into the team it had somewhat lacked through the first half of the season. Early last year, the Tigers had a surprising win against Kansas State and a good follow up performance against Memphis that really propelled them into the rest of the season. I think the team leaders look at last week as a similar experience where everybody came together following the singular and main leader who stepped up to guide them the rest of the way.

Alabama true freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams has been exceptional in his first season for Alabama and was targeted 19 times in Alabama’s loss to Tennesee. Who on the Tigers defense can potentially contain the 17-year-old pass catcher?

Dreyden Norwood, Toriano Pride and recently Nick Deloach have been the team’s main outside corners, with Daylan Carnell mostly covering the slot. But the main defensive issue the Tigers have had, even in their wins, is trouble with deep passes and blown coverages. From what I’ve seen of Williams - and I’ve been very impressed he seems incredible - I’m not sure any of those defenders can contain him on their own. I expect to see a combo of coverage looks that never leave him in single coverage.

Despite having a solid group of weapons, Mizzou’s passing offense has been middle of the pack in the SEC. Why haven't the tigers been a significant threat through the air this season?

Largely it’s been on Brady Cook. He’s taken a bit of a step back in intermediate and deep passing accuracy. They really started to force the effort against Texas A&M and it’s working a bit better now, but the Tigers went about the first four games without really hitting on a deep pass, which was a key to their offensive success last year. There have also been some consistent injury issues. The Tigers were expecting a lot from tight end Brett Norfleet this season and he’s missed a good amount of time or been not 100 percent on the field. Without his presence on underneath routes, teams have been able to focus on Luther Burden and Theo Wease to keep them more contained.

Finally, what would the Tigers need to do right this season to hand Alabama their third loss of the season and first loss at Bryant-Denny since Week 2 of 2023?