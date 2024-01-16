Tide Illustrated staff writer Jack Knowlton spoke with PowerMizzou Basketball Writer Drew King to get some insight on Tuesday's matchup between Alabama basketball and Missouri. This interview has been edited for length and clarity

Missouri is still looking for its first win in conference play. What have been the biggest struggles for the Tigers this season?

Advertisement

I think the biggest one is just that they can't ever seem to play a balanced game. They're either really good on offense or really good on defense, but never both. Just looking at these past two games, they go to Kentucky and score 77 points at Rupp Arena, which is pretty tough to do, but they give up 90 points and the Wildcats do that to most teams. But then this past game you're playing South Carolina at home, you hold them [71] points in overtime but you only score 68. [Missouri] missed their first 10 3-pointers in that game and so it's just been that way for them all season long. On top of that they've got a pretty key player injured in Caleb Grill. The defense has taken a pretty big step back since he's been out and so those have been the two big hangups with Mizzou right now.

What has to go right for the Tigers to pull off an upset on the road?

Considering Alabama's the No. 1 offense in the country, I think it always has to start on with defense with them. Defensively, you have to be solid. You can't let Alabama do what Kentucky did to you where they hit their first several shots of the game. Even against South Carolina this past weekend, [they] let the Gamecocks get off to a 7-0 start and put Mizzou behind the eight ball. So that's something that probably can't happen against Alabama, I don't think they would let you catch up after that. On offense, Sean East has been really good for Missouri all year. You've got to get him going. Tamar Bates has become a secondary option in the offense, so you need him to be consistent and then it's just on the rest of the team to be able to step up and provide enough for the team to get a win. Noah Carter has been good recently but he's been inconsistent throughout the year. Nick Honor has been inconsistent throughout the year and they don't get a lot of points off the bench typically.

Sean East has had a good season in an expanded role. What can he do to hurt the Crimson Tide?

Sean has always been a really good slasher, able to break his man down off of the dribble and get to the basket. I think what's changed this year is his 3-point shot. I think he was a below 30% shooter last year. This year, he's top-10 in the nation shooting 51% and he doesn't have a ton of attempts but he's been really accurate. So because of that, because he's forcing defenders to respect him from the outside that's opened up his driving lanes a little bit more. You've seen him almost double his scoring average this year and really been the best player on the team, stepping into a starting role after being the sixth man last year. Dennis Gates pointed out that this is the first time in Sean's career that he's stayed at one school for back-to-back seasons and that's been the difference for him is that he looks really comfortable out there.

How well can Mizzou cope with Alabama's pace and playstyle?

This year's team is a lot slower. KenPom has them at No. 233 in pace. Part of that is mainly they're forcing teams to take longer possessions, it's coming on the defensive end. That's going to be crucial for Mizzou to slow Alabama down. They're going to have to force Alabama to play in the halfcourt more, get back on defense and stop some of these transition baskets. I do think its a real possibility that Mizzou dragged South Carolina into rock fight this past weekend so they are capable of it, but South Carolina isn't Alabama so we'll see what happens.

Can Grant Nelson make a difference against a slightly undersized Mizzou side?

I'm interested to see how it goes because him and Connor Vanover have matched up a couple of times playing in the Summit League and I'm pretty sure that Connor got the better of him most of those times. Grant didn't always play well going against Oral Roberts. So that's a matchup I want to keep an eye on. Grant is very well equipped to take advantage of some of these Mizzou bigs. They're not very bulky and aside from Connor Vanover and Jordan Butler there's not a whole lot of height on this team. Connor's kind of limited in his athleticism and Jordan Butler hasn't always looked ready to play. So if you're looking at Noah Carter or Aidan Shaw to go up against him they're going to be a little undersized so Grant Nelson is absolutely somebody who could have a big game in this one.

What does Alabama have to do to avoid an upset?