Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against Michigan

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium.

Tide Illustrated staff writer Henry Sklar spoke with Maize&BlueReview senior editor Trevor McCue to get insight into Alabama's ReliaQuest Bowl matchup with the Michigan Wolverines.

Alabama and Michigan opened 2024 in the Rose Bowl and will close the year facing off in Tampa Bay. What three words would you use to describe Michigan football this year, and why?

Disappointing. Satisfying. Encouraging. How do you get such a wide range? Well people came into the season hoping for “continuity” from the Harbaugh era to the Sherrone Moore era, which in hindsight was unrealistic and unfair to Moore. From the Fresno State game on, this just never looked like the Michigan teams we were used to the last three years. But, it got better. Wink Martindale started to figure out defense in college, and Michigan beat MSU, got a blowout win over Northwestern, and then beat Ohio State for the fourth straight year. Throw in the fact Moore made landed Bryce Underwood and a great recruiting class despite going 7-5 and you have a disappointing season, with satisfying wins over rivals, and encouraging momentum heading to 2025.

Which matchups, players, or storylines are you most interested in for Michigan heading into the ReliaQuest Bowl?

For Michigan, this is all about next year. Nearly every draft-eligible player is opting out, so this is Michigan’s best chance to get a look at the future. At running back, Jordan Marshall is expected to be one of the top backs with former Alabama RB Justice Haynes next season. He was limited due to an injury all year, so this will be his first real action in the backfield. On defense, three of the best players from the best defensive line in college football are gone. How will Rayshaun Benny, Trey Pierce and TJ Guy do in bigger roles?

In the Rose Bowl, Michigan limited Jalen Milroe to just 116 passing yards. How might their game plan to slow him down differ this time around?

Michigan relied heavily on their front four to create pressure in the Rose Bowl, and then, it’s secondary to keep the roof on the defense so Milroe couldn’t hit any deep shots. That elite front four is gone, and the secondary isn’t the same either. Still, I think the game plan will be similar. Wink is going to blitz, but getting to Milroe and keeping him contained will be the goal again.

Michigan has struggled offensively for much of the season. What might their approach look like against Alabama’s defense in this matchup?

Offensively, Kirk Campbell is gone and Steve Casula will be calling the plays. What that means, we aren’t sure, but more than likely, it’s going to be what Moore wants, which means something closer to 2023. Michigan is going to try and run the ball and limit possessions, but I do think they will take a couple of deep shots in the play-action game when the opportunity arises. This won’t be a shootout by any means, if it is, Michigan loses easily.

What will Michigan need to do well to leave Tampa Bay with a win?