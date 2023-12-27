Tide Illustrated staff reporter Dean Harrell spoke with Maize & Blue Review senior editor Trevor McCue to get some insight on this next Monday's matchup between No. 4 Alabama and the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines.

Blake Corum and JJ McCarthy have been punishing defenses all season long. With their ability to perform in big games this season, how do you think the Crimson Tide's No. 19 ranked defense will match up with the Wolverine offense?

People are surprised that Michigan has the 5th best points-per-play offense in college football. They are methodical and want to limit possessions. They do that with McCarthy's high completion percentage and lack of turnovers. Blake Corum does not have the big plays or a large number of carries like last season, but he gets 3 yards and a cloud of dust, doesn't lose the ball, and scores touchdowns once Michigan gets inside the 5. If Alabama's defense wants to affect the game, they must force JJ to make mistakes and keep Corum out of the end zone.

On the flip side, Jalen Milroe turned himself into a potential Heisman candidate by the end of the year. However, Michigan currently has the No. 2 ranked defense in the country. Do you think Michigan's defensive unit will be able to slow down or shut down the Crimson Tide?

Michigan's goal won't be to shut down the Crimson Tide offense, they know they can't that will only result in them giving up big plays. Michigan will try to slow down Jalen Milroe by pairing that time consuming offense with their bend don't break defense. Michigan knows Milroe will get some scramble yards, they know he's going to make some big throws, the key is not letting Milroe get touchdowns on deep throws. Michigan has a chance to slow down Bama, likely the same they have Ohio State's offenses the last three seasons, but it's going to be their biggest challenge yet.

Alabama's aerial attack is not often dominated by one receiver. Usually, there is a different leading receiver each game and about 5-6 receivers come down with at least one reception. How well do you think Michigan's secondary will be able to defend a very distributed passing game plan?

Michigan has strength in the secondary. Will Johnson is one of the best cornerbacks in the nation and Mike Sainristil leads the defense as one of the best nickel defenders in the country. Michigan is also strong at safety, with Rod Moore and others doing an excellent job at keeping the roof on. The second cornerback spot was a concern heading into the season, and while UMass transfer Josh Wallace has done a great job, he has given up plays at times. Again, we've seen the Michigan pass defense do enough for years, but their toughest game this season was against Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa. This could be the most important matchup of the game.

Michigan has the 3rd best red zone defense in the country, meanwhile Alabama has the 7th best red zone offense. With Michigan's prowess of keeping teams from scoring, do you expect a low scoring performance from the Crimson Tide?

Michigan does a great job at keeping teams from scoring from the red zone, but they do an even better job of keeping teams out of the red zone. Michigan has only allowed 21 red zone attempts all season, by far the least in the nation. So not only could Alabama struggle from the red zone, they could struggle to get in. The Tide are going to need big plays to beat Michigan. The number with Michigan is 30. They want to score 30 and keep their opponent under 30. Michigan has given up 30 points three times in the last three years, Michigan State '21, Georgia '21, and TCU '22, and they lost each game. Bama has topped 30 points only six times this season.

The Wolverines have made it to the playoffs for the third time in a row, but have never been able to make it over the hump of the first round. Do you think Michigan will finally be able to prevail for a national championship berth?

This team has been talking about Natty or bust since spring camp began. Many players including Corum, Sainristil, Trevor Keegan, and more returned to Michigan over the NFL Draft because of "unfinished business". This team knows they have to get over the hump and win a playoff game. They've been incredibly focused this year, dealt with a lot adversity and distractions, and are entering this game arguably the healthiest they've been aside from the season-ending injury to Zak Zinter. Michigan can win this game, and some might argue they should. But to do it, they'll have to beat arguably the best college football coach of all time and the best college football program of the last 15 years. I've said all year I think Michigan makes it to Houston, so I am sticking with my prediction, but beating Saban in the Rose Bowl would be the biggest win of Michigan's three year run.



