Tide Illustrated staff reporter Dean Harrell spoke with DeathValleyInsider publisher Jefferson Powell to get some insight on this week's matchup between No. 8 Alabama and the No. 13 LSU Tigers.

LSU's defense has to go up against a mobile quarterback in Jaylen Daniels every single day during practice. With that, how well prepared do you think the Tiger defense is to go up against Jalen Milroe on Saturday?

LSU has struggled this season when having to deal with mobile quarterbacks that can extend plays. They're also without one of their best defensive linemen in Mekhi Wingo, who is likely out until the postseason at the earliest. I could see Milroe making some big plays, but I I think the key here for LSU's defense is going to be containment and getting pressure on him without letting him get outside of the pocket and extend those plays, because an already struggling LSU defensive backfield is entering Saturday severely undermanned. If Milroe is able to escape the pocket and extend plays it could open up some big plays down the field against some younger and inexperienced cornerbacks for LSU.

LSU's offense is the best in the country in terms of total yards per game and second in total offensive touchdowns. Do you think Alabama's defense will be able to slow down the high powered Tiger offense?

Slow down is the key phrase here. They haven't really been slowed down since the opening week against FSU and have scored 34 points or more every game since and have put up 40+ in six of their last seven games. I see LSU's offense having success and I don't think they'll be limited to the extent we saw in week one, but I do think Alabama's defense is capable of getting enough third down stops to win the game. Against what has been a struggling LSU defense it may not take many stops if it turns into a shootout.

Major Burns has been an elite safety all year long, totaling 50 tackles (second on the team) and has even scored a touchdown himself. How much trouble do you think the Alabama receiving core will have with Burns lurking in coverage?

Burns might be the best defensive back in a struggling backfield but I don't think he's turned into a game changer or anything. For me LSU needs two things to happen to win this game. They're going to need their young cornerbacks to step up in a week they're going to be relied upon to do so and the LSU defensive front is going to have to win the battles up front and create pressure on Jalen Milroe. Because the more time he has, that's more time these athletic Alabama receivers have to find a way to make plays against LSU's undermanned secondary.

Jaylen Daniels, Logan Diggs, and Major Burns are the headline players on LSU's offense and defense. However, who are some of the Tigers that go "under the radar" on the roster?

Harold Perkins is easily the best player on LSU's defense and I only mention him because we haven't addressed him yet, but since you said under the radar I'm going have to go with a guy that's about to get a lot more snaps with the absence of Mekhi Wingo and that's Jordan Jefferson. The West Virginia transfer has had some nice moments playing in a reserve role and I suspect his role on defense is going to get much bigger and he'll be relied upon pretty heavily to fill the void left by 2022 All-American Mekhi Wingo. On offense, It's been the Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr show, but a guy that may not get as much credit is sophomore tight end Mason Taylor. He's probably a guy Alabama fans remember all too well. But he's a key piece to this offense and may not have as many flashy plays as some of the others but he's become a much more willing blocker in 2023 and continues to improve as a pass catcher.

This game is a potential make or break game for both teams going into the postseason. A one-loss Alabama team still has strong playoff hopes, but a win over the Crimson Tide can throw LSU into the mix as well. How do you expect the nighttime showdown to finish off in Tuscaloosa?

Heading into the season I had Alabama as one of my pre-season losses for LSU. I still feel like Alabama has the edge, because they've got the better defense, but like you said previously LSU's offense has been so good that it almost feel foolish to pick against them. But again, the LSU defense and in particular the secondary has been the achilles heel for LSU all season. So I really can see either team winning this game and I think it's going to come down to which team's defense steps up to the plate and makes a big play or two late in the game. Given that LSU is relying on a lot of young and unproven talent at the cornerback position in a unit that was already struggling, I feel like I have to give the edge to the home team in Alabama to win a close one with a lot of points scored by both teams. This could easily be another 60-plus point SEC thriller.