Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts on the sidelines against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles during the second half at Sanford Stadium. | Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Henry Sklar • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer

Tide Illustrated staff writer Henry Sklar spoke with UGASports.com managing editor Anthony Dasher to get some insight on this week's matchup between No. 4 Alabama and Wisconsin.

Whenever Georgia has matched up against Alabama in recent years, the key storyline has been Kirby Smart’s record against Nick Saban. Now that Saban is no longer at the helm and a new regime has taken over in Tuscaloosa, what’s the general feeling in Athens ahead of this game, and how does Georgia perceive the revamped Alabama program?

There's a lot of apprehension from the standpoint that Georgia was not good at all at Kentucky two weeks ago, managing just 13 points and completely lacking any rhythm.

Even against Clemson, Georgia only managed a pair of field goals in the first half.

Thus, I haven't sensed the same confidence level from fans as we did before last year's SEC Championship. Many folks are taking the "show me" approach right now.

While I think some fans still see this as a great opportunity for Georgia with Nick Saban no longer at the helm, you've got a lot of people who are as nervous as a cat in a room full of rocking chairs.

Alabama and Georgia had scares early this season, with Alabama escaping a valiant effort from USF in week two and Georgia holding on against Kentucky on the road in week three. What went wrong in Georgia’s week three survival in Lexington, and how is Georgia approaching this game in light of it?

Just to piggyback on what I just said, Georgia, for whatever reason, has not gotten off to fast starts against either of its two FBS opponents.

There's been no rhythm. It's not that the Bulldogs have been turning the ball over, but they're just getting it done early on. As far as the Kentucky game, give the Wildcats some credit. Their defensive line controlled that game, which is another concern because the line of scrimmage is typically an area where Georgia usually wins, but not on this night.

In the second half, you started to see offensive coordinator Mike Bobo be more aggressive, and Carson Beck threw more on the first down. This loosened up the Wildcats, and the offense started having more success.

Georgia knows it can't have a start like that Saturday night. I suspect you'll see the offense come out, throw more on first down, and see if it can take advantage of a young Alabama secondary.

With Georgia’s offensive core from previous seasons, including Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey, no longer at full strength or gone, who in the Bulldogs' current skill group has shown the potential to be the next breakout star? Who can make a significant impact in this game against Alabama?

Brock Bowers was a generational type player and is irreplaceable. McConkey was solid, too, although Georgia only had either for about half the season last year due to injuries.

So far this year, we've yet to really see someone jump out as "that guy" offensively, although I believe the Bulldogs have some capable candidates.

Running back Trevor Etienne came over from Florida and is a threat catching the football as well as running. Freshman running back Nate Frazier is another player who has added some juice to the backfield.

At wide receiver, Arian Smith is a guy the Alabama secondary will have to look out for. He's a former track guy and can fly. Other receivers to keep an eye on are Dominic Lovett, Dillon Bell, and Colby Young (Miami transfer). Two different names - Anthony Evans and Vanderbilt transfer London Humphreys - could have a bigger role than they've had in previous games.

With Alabama freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams off to a standout start, leading all true freshmen in receiving yards and tied for first with four touchdowns, how is Georgia’s defense preparing to contain him? What adjustments or personnel are the Dawgs likely to implement to limit his impact in this game?

Here's the thing with Georgia when it comes to facing receivers with the talent of Ryan since Coach Smart has been there, they've never been one to do anything special in the secondary.

The Bulldogs play primarily man, and I don't see that changing Saturday night. In other words, Ryan Williams will have plenty of one-on-one opportunities, which will put the onus on corners Daylen Everette and Julian Humphrey to try and prevent big plays.

After being held to a season-low 78 rushing yards against Alabama in the 2023 SEC Championship, what do you think Georgia’s offensive game plan will be this week? Will they focus on establishing the run, or will they trust Beck to air it out and test Alabama’s shaky secondary at times?

Earlier, I mentioned Georgia started having more success against Kentucky when the Bulldog started throwing on first down. I think you see more of that Saturday.

That said, for Georgia to beat Alabama, the Bulldogs are still going to have to be able to run the football, so the play-action will work as it needs to.

Having a balanced offense is the only way Georgia is going to be able to win the game Saturday night.


