Tide Illustrated staff reporter Dean Harrell spoke with UGASports editor Anthony Dasher to get some insight on this week's matchup between No.8 Alabama and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Jalen Milroe has played some of the best football of his career in the last several weeks. As the red hot quarterback faces off against one of the toughest defensive challenges he may ever face, how do you expect the Bulldogs to try to contain and limit him?

I know a lot of people, and even some Georgia fans, wonder if the Bulldogs will use a spy to help contain Jalen, but I don't believe that's going to be the case.Georgia has played mobile quarterbacks like Milroe before, and not once do I remember a spy being employed.What Georgia will attempt to do is make sure its linebackers and safeties are able to fill the lanes and stay in their gaps. Of course, with Jalen, that is easier said than done, but Coach Smart feels committing a spy to someone like Milroe potentially leads to other issues.

Jermaine Burton is Alabama's leading receiver, but he used to call Athens home during his freshman and sophomore seasons. Do you think Burton's previous ties to Georgia would be an advantage or disadvantage for the Bulldogs? Will his previous time in Athens help Georgia prepare for him, or will Burton's knowledge of Georgia's defense help Alabama more?

I'm one of those people who doesn't feel it will play to the advantage of either team. One, it's been two years since Jermaine was here, and the calls being used are different. Plus, each team has film from every game, so honestly there's not much if anything Jeramine can share than Coach Saban and his staff already knows. On the flip side, there's nothing about Georgia's knowledge of Jermaine that would give the Bulldogs an advantage in defending him.

Everyone knows Carson Beck and Brock Bowers, but who are some of the "under the radar" players on Georgia's roster that will hurt Alabama if they don't prepare well enough for them?

Coach Saban mentioned tight end Oscar Delp, Brock Bowers' backup, but someone who sees extensive reps. Others to keep an eye on include wide receivers Dominic Lovett, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Dillon Bell, and Arian Smith. Smith is an interesting case because he hasn't had quite the impact many Georgia fans expected in regard to the deep ball. But he is Georgia's fastest player and has been used on end around and jet sweeps. If the Bulldogs do try to stretch the Alabama defense, Smith is the one Beck will likely be looking to.

Georgia has the 8th best scoring offense in the country, averaging 39.6 points per game. However, LSU has the top scoring offense in the country, averaging 46.4 points per game, yet Alabama's defense limited the Tigers to only 28 points in their matchup on November 4. How do you think the Bulldogs' elite offense will perform against the Crimson Tide's stout defensive unit?

Not many teams have quarterbacks like Jayden Daniels, but Georgia has been very good offensively. The Bulldogs' strength is their depth. Quarterback Carson Beck routinely works the ball to 9-10 different receivers per game. In other words, Alabama will won't be able to focus on one guy, because the Bulldogs have a lot of guys capable of making plays against anyone.With Brock Bowers expected to be back after sitting out last week, he's naturally going to gain a lot of attention. But as I mentioned, when teams have focused on Bowers, that's only left other players open to make plays.As far as Beck, he's your prototypical pro-style quarterback, with an NFL arm, someone who gets rid of the ball quickly and does a very good anticipating where to go with his throws.Georgia's running game is also picking up steam. After struggling a bit at times early in the season, the Bulldogs are finally healthy, including senior Kendall Milton who has rushed for 359 yards over the last three games with five touchdowns.

Obviously, this game has significant playoff implications for the postseason. With Alabama desperately fighting for a playoff spot, Nick Saban's squad will have a chip on its shoulder coming into Saturday. However, despite the extra motivation from Alabama, do you think Georgia will be able to control the game and win yet another conference title?

No, I'm certainly not expecting Georgia to control the game. Alabama is too good. Both teams are going to have explosive plays and move the ball.Both teams obviously have plenty of motivation. Alabama obviously needs to win to make the playoffs, but in my opinion, so too do the Bulldogs.It's going to sound cliche, but the team that makes the fewest mistakes and avoids turnovers will be the one who wins this game. I'm expecting a relatively high-scoring one either way.