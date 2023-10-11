Tide Illustrated staff reporter Dean Harrell spoke with HawgBeat publisher Mason Choate to get some insight on this week's matchup between No.11 Alabama and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The last time these two faced off in Tuscaloosa in 2021, Alabama only won by a touchdown with a much better team. Before the 2021 game, the Crimson Tide were a 20 point favorite over the Razorbacks. This year, Alabama is a 19.5 point favorite over Arkansas. Do you think the Hogs can defy the odds and keep it close in Bryant-Denny again?

I don’t know if this Arkansas team will be able to make the game as interesting as that 2021 team did, but I do have the Hogs covering.

Over the past three weeks, I’ve picked the Hogs to cover against LSU, Texas A&M and Ole Miss. They covered in two of those three, and I see the 19.5 being too much.

Arkansas is better than the 2-4 record it has, but the Razorbacks continue to just shoot themselves in the foot each Saturday.

Arkansas was one of the first few teams last season to see a significant amount of Jalen Milroe, following Bryce Young's shoulder injury. How do you think Milroe has improved since then and how will the Razorbacks try to contain him?

You could tell last season that Milroe wasn’t fully ready for the moment in that Arkansas game. Luckily for him, the Hogs were putrid on defense last year and he was able to take advantage of that to pull off a win in Fayetteville.

Milroe has much more experience since then, specifically as a starter. I feel like he was hesitant to throw the ball when he went into the game against the Hogs last year, so he’s definitely grown in that area.

The goal will be to try and keep him from getting out of the pocket. The Razorbacks have some very athletic linebackers who have helped to keep opposing passers in check.

The issue is, they have three potential starters who could miss this weekend’s game — safety Al Walcott, linebacker Chris Paul Jr. and corner Jaylon Braxton. There’s no official word on those guys, but Sam Pittman didn’t rule out the possibility of them missing Saturday’s game.

Jermaine Burton just came off one of his best games of his career against Texas A&M last weekend. He tallied a career high 9 catches for 197 yards and tacked on 2 touchdown grabs. With Burton being a favorite target last Saturday, how will the Arkansas secondary game plan against him going into this week's game?

Well, the first thing the secondary will be focused on is getting healthy. I mentioned Walcott and Braxton above, but starting corner Dwight McGlothern also missed the Ole Miss game with a concussion and I don’t think he’s fully cleared yet.

Surprisingly, the Arkansas secondary has looked solid for most of the season after it was awful last year. I remember thinking Bryce Young would throw for 500 yards in the game last season if he didn’t get hurt.

First-year defensive coordinator Travis Williams is a blitz-heavy guy and he’s trusted his secondary to cover some of the league’s best one-on-one. A lot of the guys are able to play multiple positions, such as Hudson Clark and Lorando Johnson, who can both play corner, nickel or even safety.

If they can get Braxton healthy in time, he’s an extremely talented true freshman who is great in coverage. McGlothern might be their best defensive player and they missed him for the last six quarters of football.

The Crimson Tide defense was able to give KJ Jefferson a bit of trouble last season as he threw 13/24 for just over 150 yards. However in 2021, Jefferson threw for over 300 yards against Alabama in Tuscaloosa. How do you think Jefferson will perform against Kevin Steele's tough defensive unit this season?

One thing to remember about that 2021 matchup is the fact that Jefferson had Treylon Burks to throw the ball to. Burks was a first round pick and arguably the best receiver in program history.

Under first-year offensive coordinator Dan Enos, Jefferson has really struggled this season. He’s had very little protection from his offensive line, but his decision making is also not nearly as good as it’s been.

Jefferson has thrown to the tight end position much more this year than in the past. Once star freshman Luke Hasz went down with a broken clavicle, redshirt freshman Ty Washington stepped up at Ole Miss with a two-touchdown performance.

The issue is, none of the wide receivers have really proved to be a difference maker. Texas A&M-Commerce transfer Andrew Armstrong has been the best of the bunch, but he can’t do it all on his own.

Jefferson had arguably his worst game as the starting quarterback for Arkansas last week and I just don’t see things getting much better this weekend.

While KJ Jefferson, Raheim Sanders, and Jaheim Thomas are the headline players on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, who are some overlooked players on the Razorbacks' roster to be aware of?

I mentioned Ty Washington at the tight end spot earlier. It’s a one-week sample size, but he looked really good.

Rashod Dubinion is another running back who will see plenty of touches. He can have a quick burst if he hits a hole, but he struggles to find space to run and he’s also a below-average pass blocker.

Isaac TeSlaa is a Division II transfer at receiver who has a ton of potential, but he’s disappeared since Week 3. Maybe this is the week he figures it out.

Keep an eye on the entire offensive line. That group has easily been the weakest for Arkansas this season.

Defensively, Trajan Jeffcoat is a talented edge rusher as a transfer from Missouri. Cam Ball and Eric Gregory are having good seasons at defensive tackle.

Georgia transfer Jaheim Singletary has been in and out as a starter at corner, but they’d rather play Braxton. Jayden Johnson is a returner at safety who is improved from last season.