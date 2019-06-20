Kira Lewis Jr. will play for Team USA during the FIBA U19 World Cup. The Alabama sophomore point guard was named to the final 12-member squad on Thursday and will depart with the rest of the team to Greece on June 24 for the tournament which will take place from June 29-July 7.

Lewis will be joined by fellow team members Scottie Barnes (University School/West Palm Beach, Fla.); Cade Cunningham (Montverde Academy, Fla./Arlington, Texas); Jalen Green (Prolific Prep/Fresno, Calif.); Tyrese Haliburton (Iowa State/Oshkosh, Wis.); Isaac Likekele (Oklahoma State/Mansfield, Texas); Evan Mobley (Rancho Christian School/Temecula, Calif.); Reggie Perry (Mississippi State/Thomasville, Ga.); Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (IMG Academy/Overland Park, Kan.); Jalen Suggs (Minnehaha Academy/Minneapolis, Minn.); Trevion Williams (Purdue/Chicago, Ill.) and Ziaire Williams (Notre Dame H.S./Sherman Oaks, Calif.).

Last season Lewis earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors, leading Alabama with 13.5 points, 2.9 assists and 31.6 minutes per game. He also topped the Crimson Tide in free-throw percentage (78.3) double-figure scoring games (24) and 20-point games (5). Lewis turned 18 in April and was the second-youngest player in Division I last season. The Meridianville, Ala., native was originally part of the 2019 class before reclassifying to play for the Crimson Tide.