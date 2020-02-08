The victory snaps a three-game losing streak for Alabama (13-10, 5-5), which secured just its second SEC road win of the season thanks to a career-high 37 points from Kira Lewis Jr. Georgia (12-11, 2-8) lost for the sixth time in seven games.

On a day where snow flurries swept through Athens, Ga., Alabama basketball picked up a pair of oddities of its own. The Crimson Tide secured a rare road victory and was able to hold on during a close game as it edged out Georgia 105-102 in overtime.

Heading to the line with 4.3 seconds remaining in overtime Alabama guard John Petty Jr. hit 1 of 2 free throws, giving Georgia a chance to tie. However, Bulldogs’ guard Anthony Edwards’ corner 3 bounced short off the iron to give the Crimson Tide a much-needed victory.

Alabama had several chances to seal the game before overtime as Lewis missed two free throws in the final minute of regulation to allow Georgia to tie the game at 92 with 21.6 seconds remaining. The sophomore point guard was then called for a charge with 2.8 seconds on the clock, giving the Bulldogs a chance to win it at the buzzer. However, Georgia missed the ensuing half-court shot to send the game into overtime.

The charge was Lewis’ fourth foul forcing him to have to play with caution in the extra period. However, he and Petty combined for 11 of Alabama 13 points after regulation to help the Crimson Tide see out the win.

Lewis’ 37 points came on 12 of 21 shooting as he also doled out a team-high seven assists. Petty had 21 points on 8 of 15 shooting, while forward Javian Davis had 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Alabama was able to hold Edwards, the nation’s high-scoring freshman, to 14 points on 5 of 17 shooting, including 0-for-6 from beyond the arc. Edwards is a projected top-five pick in this year’s NBA Draft and entered the game averaging 19.9 points per game. Georgia was led by Sahvir Wheeler, who recorded a team-high 24 points and eight assists.

Heading into Saturday’s game, Nate Oats explained his reluctance to call timeouts to regroup his players when opposing teams go on runs. Instead, the head coach stated a preference to let his team find its footing on its own, calling for his leaders to step up during such situations.

Facing perhaps the most crucial deficit of its season, Alabama did just that. Georgia looked to have the Crimson Tide buried as a 9-0 run gave the Bulldogs a commanding 65-53 lead with 14:14 remaining in regulation.

True to form, Oats let his players work things out on their own resisting the urge to call timeout. Instead, he watched as the Crimson Tide fought back with a 15-2 run. James “Beetle” Bolden spearheaded Alabama’s rallying run, hitting a 3 to stop the bleeding capping it off with a layup to put the Crimson Tide up 68-67 with 10:40 remaining.

After missing two games due to illness last week, Bolden finished with 11 points and six rebounds off the bench.

In recent games, Alabama has made a nasty habit of squandering sizable first-half leads. Two games ago against Arkansas, the Crimson Tide started on a 12-0 run before ultimately suffering an 82-78 defeat. It was more or less the same story earlier this week when Alabama went up by 15 during the first half against Tennessee before letting the Volunteers slowly creep back for an eventual 69-68 victory.

Aided by a slew of Georgia turnovers, the Crimson Tide was able to go on a similar first-half run Saturday as a layup from Lewis put Alabama up 35-27 with 5:29 left before the break. Once again, the Crimson Tide was unable to display much of a killer instinct, allowing Georgia to trim the lead 45-41 at intermission.

The Bulldogs started the second half on a 13-3 run before building their double-digit lead. Only then did the Crimson Tide wake up in time to keep its season alive.