TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The biggest similarity between Kira Lewis Jr. and Collin Sexton might be their aversion to comparison. Often tied together both by talent and proximity in years, the two point guards are the biggest names to join Alabama basketball under Avery Johnson. However, according to the head coach, that’s where the comparison should end.

“I just think they are different players,” Johnson said. “Collin was strong taking the ball to the basket, had a lot of moxie and confidence. Kira’s a little bit quiet, but he’s still effective. I just think he wants to make his own mark. He doesn’t want to be compared to anybody. That’s the same way Collin was.”

Sexton came to Alabama as the No. 8 player in the 2017 class and was selected No. 8 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers, becoming the first Crimson Tide player to be drafted after just one season since the league added the “one-and-done” rule in 2006.

Lewis also arrived in Tuscaloosa with much hype, albeit under different circumstances. The 17-year-old elected to forgo his senior season of high school and reclassify to the 2018 class to begin his college career a year earlier.

Despite their differences, both players developed into starring roles during their freshman seasons at Alabama. Sexton earned SEC co-Freshman of the Year honors, averaging 19.2 points and 3.6 assists per game. Through 24 games, Lewis has also been impressive, putting up 14.4 points and 2.9 assists per game while scoring in double digits in each of his past four games.

While their playing styles may differ, the two players' influence on Alabama’s success inevitably generates comparisons. That was the case Friday as Lewis was asked about replicating Sexton’s end-of-the-season run that saw him record double figures in is final 16 games at Alabama.

“I’m not Collin Sexton, so I’m just taking it day by day,” Lewis said. “Whatever I can do to help my team, I’ll do.”

Johnson said he’s noticed Lewis take more of an assertive role on the team. The freshman has been Alabama’s leading scorer the past two games and is spread his wings as a leader while building up the trust of his teammates.

“You couldn’t tell if they told you he was 17 years old, It still surprises us every single day we see him play” sophomore forward Galin Smith said. “I think he’s turning the corner really well. I think he’s become a lot more comfortable with us. He’s starting to take a little bit of a leadership role and trying to be a little bit more vocal.”

Smith said there have been several occasions during practice where Lewis has pulled players off to the side either to provide help or ask for advice himself.

“We talk to him the same way,” Smith said. “It’s not a thing where we don’t want to listen. We listen to everyone equally.”

Lewis’ biggest source of guidance comes from Johnson, who spent 16 years as a point guard in the NBA. The two often get together for one-on-one film sessions following games. The latest of those meetings occurred this week as Johnson lectured his point guard over a turnover he committed in Alabama’s 81-62 loss to Mississippi State.



“I remember one play I was going down, I got the switch on a big and instead of just pulling up, I tried to go around him and throw a baseline pass,” Lewis recalled. “I can’t remember which player picked it off, but (Johnson) told me I could have pulled up or got on two feet and made another pass.”

“I’ve been in his position probably a million times,” Johnson said.

Quick to point out Lewis’ young age, Johnson commended his point guard on the steps he’s made toward recognizing defenses and understanding situations at the next level. Johnson said he wants Lewis to “play free” and continue to develop his own identity on the court.

“He’s high on other team’s scouting boards now, where at one time he was an unknown,” Johnson said. "So now he’s known. So I just think when he gets in there, these guys are bigger and stronger than anything he saw in high school. So just reading defenses, and he's getting better at it.”

Lewis will look to record his fifth straight double-digit Saturday as Alabama (15-9, 6-5 in the SEC) takes on Florida (13-11, 5-6) at 1 p.m. CT on ESPNU.