Alabama freshman guard Kira Lewis Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal BamaInsider.com has learned, Tuesday. Lewis entering the transfer database doesn’t necessarily mean he is leaving Alabama but does allow other teams to contact him regarding a potential transfer.

Lewis was named to the SEC All-Freshman team last season after leading Alabama in scoring (13.6 points per game), assists (2.9 per game) and minutes (31.6 per game). He shot 43.3 percent from the floor and 35.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Lewis scored double digits in 25 games this season, his season-high was 24 points against Georgia and Wichita State.

Lewis is the second member of the Crimson Tide basketball program to enter the transfer portal following the departure of head men’s basketball coach Avery Johnson as Dazon Ingram announced on social media he was leaving the program Monday.