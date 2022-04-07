KingJoseph Edwards impressed with Alabama's academic success

KingJoseph Edwards, 2024 four-star athlete from Buford High School in Georgia, visited Alabama on Wednesday. It was his first visit to Tuscaloosa after receiving an offer from the University of Alabama last month. He sat down with Alabama head coach Nick Saban to learn more about the success of the Alabama program.

"Bama is all that I've heard- prestigious, thorough," Edwards said. "Coach Saban really focused on academics and how the players at Bama are academically successful. They have something like an 85% graduation rate amongst the athletes. That’s excellent considering some don’t graduate because they go to the league. So essentially their graduation rate would be higher.

“He told me to focus on my future after football because eventually football will be finished. He spoke about building good relationships in life so when I graduate if I decide to work for someone else it’ll be easier to get a job and keep it."

Edwards said he also spoke with Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding, defensive line coach Freddie Roach and his area recruiter Travaris Robinson. Coach Roach spoke with Edwards about becoming a leader; handling himself appropriately as people will watch his every move and look up to him.

Alabama is recruiting Edwards as a defensive end. He said he watched Will Anderson during practice. His coach has compared his skills to the best defensive player in college football (who is also from the Peach State).

Edwards said Alabama practiced longer than other schools he has visited, and he is eager to return to Tuscaloosa in June for one of the Tide's football camps. He hopes to meet and speak with a few Alabama players when he returns.

The Crimson Tide will continue its pursuit of the highly-talented underclassman. Alabama is on the early short list after making a strong impression during the visit especially on the academic side.

"Academically, as a team, they are successful,” Edwards said. "Honestly, that’s their most attractive attribute. They have a strong academic system which makes the players focus on their studies. I believe they create good men and that’s why they are so successful athletically.

"They are in my top three (with Georgia and Ohio State). What stood out was the academic program. From what Coach Saban pointed out to me it’s impeccable. At this point the programs interested in me are top-of-the line. It’s getting harder for me to make decisions. The good thing is I have plenty of time to decide."

