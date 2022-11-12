The moment Mingo native broke to the middle of the Ole Miss lettering in the endzone, just in front of the student section, Dart threw a dart to his best receiver. As the ball is about to reach Mingo's outstretched hands and the Ole Miss students begin to slowly climb over the barrier between their seats and the field, Branch dives toward the pass, deflecting it away with his middle finger.

As the seconds dwindled down in the fourth quarter and the explosive Ole Miss offense at the Alabama 19-yard line, two weeks of preparation came down to Jaxson Dart with a clean pocket and three receivers running their routes against Alabama's man coverage. Dart scanned the field before locking onto Johnathan Mingo running a 15-yard post route against Alabama's Brian Branch.

With the game once again hanging in the balance, the Crimson Tide kept a raucous crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in their seats while keeping the Rebels out of the end zone.

This was the fifth time in 2022 that Alabama was pushed to the brink as Alabama followed the recipe laid out by the Volunteers and Tigers, who beat the Crimson Tide in the waning moments, to a tee. Ole Miss outgained Alabama 403-317, it stymied the Crimson Tide rushing attack as it averaged three yards per carry and threw a lot of pressure at Bryce Young, sacking him three times while adding four quarterback hurries.

To Lane Kiffin, all of those numbers are meaningless as no matter what the Rebels did statistically against Alabama, they didn't get the win.

"I don't really give a shit about how many yards we have or how close the game was. We didn't win the game," Kiffin said. "I walked off of this field two years ago and I said, 'We ain't here to cover spreads and I didn't come here to play, at the time the No. 1 team in the country, close.'

"All these things about 'We did this good,' or the freshman running back, it doesn't matter. Maybe at some other places, that's good because they haven't been good in the past. It ain't good enough. We came here to beat Alabama and we didn't. We're 0-1 today."

Saturday was the closest Kiffin came to beating his former boss during his three-year tenure with Ole Miss. The Rebels led for the majority of the game as Alabama took its first lead of the game with more than 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The Crimson Tide's two field goals in the final frame capped off a scoreless quarter for the Rebels, marking the sixth time they were held without a point in the final 15 minutes.

To Kiffin, the inability to score in crucial moments coincides with the key issue Ole Miss is facing as a program, its ability to execute when it matters most.

"We need to make one more play," Kiffin said. "There's no magic formula of we got to go change all of these things or do all these things differently. Games come down to one possession, one play games like that, one side makes the plays and finds a way to win. Those guys have been in a number of them this year."

While Volunteer and Tiger fans celebrated on their home field, Kiffin and the rest of the Rebel fanbase was left with the other side of the emotional spectrum following a close game — despondent and empty.

"Really disappointing finish to that game with your home winning streak on the line," Kiffin said. "Playing Alabama, with the ball in our hands and we didn't do it. We watched two teams do it earlier this year in Tennessee and LSU, finish right at the end when you have a chance to do it. ... We just didn't finish."