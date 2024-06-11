The SEC and ESPN announced kickoff times and windows for Alabama’s upcoming season through a release Tuesday morning.

Beginning this season, SEC games have been assigned windows of early (11 a.m. CT to noon), afternoon (2:30-3:30 p.m.) and night (5-7 p.m.). There are also flex windows spanning from 2:30-7 p.m.). According to the SEC, exact times for games will be determined no later than six days before their scheduled date.

The definite start times on the Crimson Tide’s SEC schedule include the already-announced 6:30 p.m. home kickoff against Georgia on Sept. 28 and as well as an 11 a.m. home kickoff against South Carolina on Oct. 12.

Alabama’s Oct. 5 game at Vanderbilt was assigned the afternoon window. Games at Tennessee (Oct.19) at LSU (Nov. 9), at Oklahoma (Nov. 23) and home against Auburn (Nov. 30) were all assigned the flex category.

Tuesday's release also revealed that Alabama's Nov. 16 home game against Mercer will kick off at 1 p.m. Other non-conference games on Alabama's schedule include the home opener against Western Kentucky (Aug. 31, 6 p.m.), a home game against South Florida (Sept. 7, 6 p.m.) and a road game at Wisconsin (Sept. 14, 11 a.m. CT).