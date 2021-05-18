Kickoff time, TV info announced for Alabama's season opener against Miami

Alabama fans, plan accordingly. ESPN announced Tuesday morning that the Crimson Tide's Sept. 4 season opener against Miami will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and be broadcast nationally on ABC.

The opener will take part in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium as Alabama and Miami meet in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. The Crimson Tide holds a 14-3 record over the Hurricanes. This year's game will mark the first time the two programs have squared off since Alabama’s 34-13 victory in the 1993 Sugar Bowl which secured the Tide its 12th national title.

This year will mark Alabama's seventh appearance in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, which began in 2008. The Tide is 6-0 in the showcase with wins over Clemson (2008), Virginia Tech (2009, 2013), West Virginia (2014) Florida State (2017) and Duke (2019).

Alabama's home opener will take place on Sept. 11 against Mercer inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game time and television network for that matchup have not been determined.