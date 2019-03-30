TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban knows the question on everyone’s mind. Following Alabama’s first spring scrimmage Saturday, the head coach stood in front of reporters, answering inquiries ranging from quarterbacks to linebackers.

Then came the topic that has loomed large in the minds Alabama fans this offseason: How do the special teams look — specifically in the kicking game?

“The kicking game is good,” Saban said. “I think we’re a lot further ahead in the kicking game this year. You know we made a lot of changes in the kicking game last year which really was beneficial in terms of statistics. How explosive we were on kickoff return really improved. We improved on punt return, explosive plays to the point where the second half of the season we weren’t getting the ball kicked to us so that we could return it.

“It seems like we have a few more guys that really buy into playing on special teams well. The coverage units did a pretty good job this year.”

Those are the things Saban said he thinks of when special teams are brought up. However, the head coach knew that wasn’t the question Alabama fans have been clamoring for.

“When you say special teams, you think of punter and kicker,” Saban continued. “So I don’t know why you wouldn’t just ask me about the punter and the kicker. Because special teams are special teams. The punter and the kicker are the punter and the kicker.

“We have a new freshman kicker who kicked well today. He also punts, and punted well today.”

The freshman Saban is referring to is Hoover, Ala., native Will Reichard, who comes to Alabama as the No. 2 kicker in the 2019 class. Reichard made 27 of 31 career field goals at Hoover High School. He was also perfect on all 109 of his extra-point attempts. He even booted 186 of his 188 kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks — you know, the stuff Saban’s interested in.

Saturday’s news will be refreshing for Alabama fans who have had to fret over kicks the past few years, especially last season when the Crimson Tide missed an SEC-worst nine extra-point attempts.

As Saban mentioned, Reichard could also help out in the punting game. Last season, the Crimson Tide ranked No. 128 of 130 NCAA Division I teams, as Skyler DeLong and Mike Bernier combined to average 35.76 yards per attempt.

Both DeLong and Bernier will be back this season. So will Joseph Bulovas, who made 14 of 18 field goals while missing six extra points. Saban had positive things to say about that bunch as well.

“We have the other guys who actually were better today than what they were in the past,” he said, “which is what our hope is that we can develop them and get them to improve.”

Saturday’s scrimmage might not have totally removed the angst surrounding Alabama’s kicking situation. That will likely be settled when fans are able to see the progress wither their own eyes during the A-Day game on April 13.

However, Saban’s comments probably eased a few minds. The head coach had no problem with that. All anyone had to do is ask.