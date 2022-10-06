TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Fueled by an offseason feud between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher, Alabama’s game against Texas A&M was hyped as a must-watch matchup a month ago. Since then, a pair of Aggie losses have caused the meeting to lose some of its luster.

No. 1 Alabama (5-0, 2-0 in the SEC) is currently a 23.5-point favorite over Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1). While the Crimson Tide isn’t consistently clicking on all cylinders, it’s in much better shape than an Aggies side that has been a shell of its preseason expectations.

Still, Alabama knows better than to take Texas A&M lightly. This year’s setup is almost identical to last season when a two-loss Aggies team pulled off a 41-38 upset in College Station, Texas, snapping the Crimson Tide’s streak of 100 wins against unranked opponents.

With that in mind, here are a few of the storylines heading into Saturday night’s matchup inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.