TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The third Saturday in October hasn’t been this highly anticipated in while. No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee will meet Saturday as top-10 opponents for the first time since 2016. The matchup will also mark the first time since 1989 that the two teams enter the game with undefeated records.

Alabama (6-0, 3-0 in the SEC) has won its last 15 meetings against Tennesee (5-0, 2-0) and is favored by 7.5 points for Saturday’s matchup inside Neyland Stadium. Here are a few storylines heading into the game.