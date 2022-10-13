TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The third Saturday in October hasn’t been this highly anticipated in while. No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee will meet Saturday as top-10 opponents for the first time since 2016. The matchup will also mark the first time since 1989 that the two teams enter the game with undefeated records.
Alabama (6-0, 3-0 in the SEC) has won its last 15 meetings against Tennesee (5-0, 2-0) and is favored by 7.5 points for Saturday’s matchup inside Neyland Stadium. Here are a few storylines heading into the game.
A few stars with uncertain statuses
Bryce Young still has the most-talked-about shoulder in the Southeast. Wednesday, Nick Saban provided a pair of positive updates on the starting quarterback, stating he is practicing with Alabama and should participate more as the week progressed.
“We’ve got him on a little bit of a pitch count just to kind of wean him back into it and see how it goes,” Saban said following Wednesday’s practice. “We expect him to do even a little more tomorrow.”
