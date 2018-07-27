Darnell Wright, five-star offensive tackle from Huntington High School in West Virginia, will return to Alabama this weekend. Wright will arrive in Tuscaloosa on Friday morning and depart on Sunday. It is Wright's second time to visit Alabama since April. However, this is his mom's first visit to Alabama. She has taken trips to Ohio State and Tennessee.

Wright, the No. 2 player in the Rivals100, has high interest in the Crimson Tide. Many believe Alabama is in a battle with Tennessee for his services. A decision is not expected any time soon. This will give Wright, along with his mother, an opportunity to spend time with the coaches, players and learn more about the campus. His mom will also get a better idea of the academic side of the University of Alabama.