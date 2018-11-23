Key storylines: Biggest recruiting weekend of the year
Free 30-Days | Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram | Contact
Forums: Talk of Champions | Recruiting with Andrew Bone
Alabama will host an abundance of elite recruits this weekend for the Iron Bowl. Seven official visitors are confirmed. Alabama will also have several elite targets in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 recruiting classes. Below is a look at the key storylines for the monumental weekend in Tuscaloosa!
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news