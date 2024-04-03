Alabama basketball faces a significant challenge as it enters its first Final Four appearance in program history, going up against No. 1 overall seed UConn.

The Huskies are in the midst of one of the most dominant NCAA Tournament runs over the last decade, outscoring opponents by an average of 27.8 points. UConn has also only trailed for 28 seconds through four games in the tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know before the Crimson Tide’s upcoming clash with the Huskies, including key statistics and matchups to watch.