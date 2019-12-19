Nick Saban stepped behind the podium Wednesday following Alabama’s third practice in preparation of its Citrus Bowl matchup against Michigan on Jan. 1. The head coach provided a quick update on the team before discussing the Crimson Tide’s signing class which currently includes 22 signees. Here’s are the key quotes from Saban’s news conference.

Practice report

“We completed our third practice today, and we usually start out this thing having three — what I call — camp-like practices where the focus is really not on the opponent. It’s really on sort of us getting back in football-playing shape and focusing on fundamentals and things that we need to work on. And I think that we’ve made significant improvement. I think you start out a little rusty but you come back quick relative to how long you’ve been off, and the players have certainly done that. I think the challenge is — because this is a pretty long stretch of practice — is can you sustain and be able to keep your sort of focus and intensity throughout this 7-day stretch, which you usually don’t have seven practices without playing a game, especially this time of year after you’re used to that. The players have been really good about that so far. “Injured guys: Smitty did a little work today. Christian Harris is supposed to start back up and do some things tomorrow. I don’t think anything else has come up or we had any changes on any of that stuff. “The plan here would be, we have four days left before we take a 3-day break for Christmas. So, we’ll start sort of a game week-type preparation with our players, have three days off and go to Orlando the morning after the 26th and will get a few days work in down there.



On the character of this year’s class

“You know me, I know that all these classes get ranked and rated and all that kind of stuff, and I always say that how they get ranked and rated three years from now is really the telling tale of how well this recruiting class really was. And we’re pleased. We were able to identify some needs early. I thought we filled those needs. "Probably the most important thing is, I think, this is really a character, quality group of young men. We don’t have guys that have any issues or whatever, and they’ve worked really hard and been great teammates for the teams that they’ve played for. So, we basically have 20 players that we can talk about, but we do have room to continue to recruit several other players. We’re actually excited about that, as well."

On if Alabama focused more on edge rushers in this class

"No, I definitely think that we really like that group of guys. They're all very talented. They're all good pass rushers. They're all long. So you know losing two guys that we're going to lose this year, losing other guys that we recruited who are no longer in the program created a great need at that position and we're really pleased with the players that we have at that position."

On the needs of this class?

"Well I think that defensive players, we wanted to get a couple more guys up front. I think we did. We're still trying to add to that in the future. Edge players, which we just talked about. We wanted to get at least four DBs, which I think if it's not been released so far, it will be by the end of the day. Two safeties and two corners to sort of add to that group. We've been trying to play catch up since we had six guys leave a couple years ago all at once, four seniors and two guys who went out early for the draft. So it's been a work in progress to try to develop depth in that group. But that was a need. “We always want to at least replace the offensive linemen. We feel good about that, which I know some of it hasn’t been released yet. Wide receiver, we always try to do things one year in advance, not knowing for sure the future at that position in some ways. Always important to get a really quality quarterback, which we feel really good about Bryce Young. I mean, the guy was outstanding as a high school player. Very mature, very smart. Good leader. Played in a great program. Has high expectations for himself, as well as what the team should accomplish. "We felt like that depth at running back was something that we needed as well. We still want to recruit, we got one tight end, and we still would entertain another one at that position. We still have a few spots that we'd like to add to, but that's kind of there wasn't one specific thing but you know, sort of, what are you going to to lose versus what are you going to gain type of approach.

On quarterback Bryce Young and athlete Kristian Story

“Kristen Story is a great athlete. I think Kristen actually sees himself at another position and he’s been so productive in so many ways, whether it’s running the ball, throwing touchdown passes, making interceptions on defense. I think this guy is a unique athlete with great character. His dad is a coach. Very bright, smart. Plays the game very instinctively where ever he plays. Like I always tell guys, look, we want you to play where you think you have the best opportunity to develop a career as football player and we give everybody an opportunity to do that. And we certainly will in his case as well. He’ll determine where he starts out playing and if we think there’s a better spot for him, we’ll go from there. “I spoke quite a bit about Bryce already, so I just absolutely love the guy, his character. He’s got a great family. He’s got all the right stuff and I think that’s really important in the quarterback position. You’ve heard me say this many times before, if you play quarterback, it’s hard to play the position if the people around you don’t play well so having great leadership qualities can contribute to that. I think Bryce certainly possesses those qualities.”

On the importance of recruiting in-state players

“Well it’s always important to do well in state. It’s always important to do well in a five-hour radius. We want to get every Alabama player that we can. I think it means a lot to them when they come to Alabama and I think that’s an important part to the spirit of your team and I feel good about the guys from the state that we have. Hopefully, I know those guys are excited about coming here and hopefully we’ll develop those guys and they’ll be very productive and be a big part of the spirit of this class.”

On defensive tackle Timothy Smith

“Yeah, well we have two (defensive tackles) so far and Tim is a very talented guy. Very athletic for his size. Over 6-4, 320 pounds. Plays basketball. Very nimble n his feet. Has some initital quickness, power and strike ability. We think he could play inside or out and I think anytime you get a dominant guy up front, which I think he is, that’s a real asset to your program.”

On JUCO defensive back Ronald Williams

“Well, you know, as I told him and I told you before, if we take a junior college guy, that guy has two years to play. So we have not typically recruited a whole lot of junior college guys but the junior college guys that we have, have fulfilled a need and been able to contribute and play early on here and play well for us. So we’re hopeful that will be the case. He’s got really good size. "He’s played Star, safety and corner so he has versatility as a player. He played at a really good junior college program where they’ve had a lot of success and he was a real contributor to that so we’re excited about the opportunity to have a guy like that to add to the group so we’re not too awful young, get a little maturity as well.”

