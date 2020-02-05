Key moments: Alabama finishes No.3 in 2020
Alabama finished the 2020 recruiting cycle with the No.3 recruiting class in the country behind Georgia and Clemson. Alabama, however, had the highest average star ranking (4.0) in the country. Tak...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news