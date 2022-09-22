TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The non-conference tuneups are over as No. 2 Alabama will kick off SEC play against Vanderbilt on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. While the Crimson Tide is currently listed as a 40.5-point favorite for the matchup, Nick Saban has spoken highly of a heavily-improved Commodores team that has already posted more wins than last year in its second season under Clark Lea.

Vanderbilt (3-1) is currently tied for No. 21 in the nation, averaging 42 points per game. The Commodores also boast the SEC’s leading receiver in Will Sheppard, who has already recorded 23 receptions for 313 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Here’s a look at how Alabama will aim to handle him as well as a few other notable matchups.