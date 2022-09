TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s isn’t the top-10 matchup it could have been, but No. 2 Alabama’s trip to No. 20 Arkansas should still be its toughest test of the season to date.

The Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 in the SEC) is currently a 17.5-point favorite over the Razorbacks (3-1, 0-1). However, road games haven’t been easy for Alabama lately. The Tide survived an upset scare during a Week 2 trip to Texas, using a last-minute drive to down the Longhorns, 20-19. Last year, three of Alabama's four road games were decided by three points or fewer, including a 41-38 defeat at Texas A&M.

Here’s a look at some of the key matchups Alabama will have to win Saturday if it wants to leave Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium with its undefeated record still intact.