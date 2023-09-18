The rumors are not true, Kevin Steele is still in charge of this defense.

During his Monday press conference, Nick Saban dispelled speculation from Lane Kiffin that Alabama's defense was being called by defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson. Previously, Robinson served as South Carolina’s defensive coordinator from 2016 until 2020. He joined Alabama's staff in 2022.

“I’m sure you’ve seen the same reports of if Kevin Steele is the defensive coordinator,” Saban said. “He has all the defensive coordinator responsibilities. The only thing we tried to improve from an administrative standpoint was game day administration of getting signals in quicker. That was the only thing we worked on as a staff, and the whole staff made a contribution to it.”

During a Sunday press conference, Kiffin questioned whether or not Steele was calling Alabama's defense during its 17-3 win over South Florida, stating that the Tide's setup looked more like similar to what Robinson had run in the past.

“We’ve been against Kevin a number of times,” Kiffen told reporters. “Worked with him at Alabama and against him at Auburn and LSU. There seems that there’s been a change there.

“I don’t know what happened after the Texas game, but our guys watching the TV copy and schematically in this last game, certainly seems like T-Rob’s now calling the defense,” Kiffen said. “We played him before at South Carolina, so we’re preparing accordingly for him calling the defense. He’s done a good job too, and they’ve got really good players.”

No. 13 Alabama (2-1) will open up SEC play on Saturday when it hosts No. 15 Ole Miss (3-0) at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.