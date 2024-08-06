Keon Sabb and Domani Jackson discuss facing Kalen DeBoer’s offense
In just 25 days, Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer will have his first opportunity to show off his electric offense when the Crimson Tide takes on Western Kentucky inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Aug. 31.
While DeBoer’s previous offensive success at Washington indicates that Alabama fans can expect an exciting brand of football, the Crimson Tide’s pass-heavy scheme is also a tool to help prepare a relatively inexperienced secondary unit for life in the SEC.
Alabama refreshed its defensive backs this offseason bringing in several transfers, including safety Keon Sabb from Michigan and cornerback Domani Jackson from USC. Both players are expected to start in the secondary and they each made positive contributions with their previous schools.
Sabb and Jackson also have vital experience going against a game-ready DeBoer offense in 2023. They both understand how unique and difficult DeBoer’s scheme is for opposing defenses to stop.
“It definitely presents its different challenges from different offenses,” Sabb said. “Some teams run the ball more, that’s a challenge in and of itself and for this offense, it’s more pass-oriented. I think it has some challenges but we’re definitely working through it.”
Jackson’s encounter with DeBoer’s system came in a Week 10 matchup, where he played 78 snaps and logged five tackles. Despite Jackson’s numbers, Washington beat USC 52-42 and put up 572 yards of offense.
“They can attack you down the field [with] post shots, running backs, tight ends, they do it all,” Jackson said. “It’s gonna be hard [to stop.]”
Sabb’s performance had slightly higher stakes. He faced DeBoer and Company in the National Championship game and fared well, totaling six tackles and a pair of pass deflections, helping Michigan take down Washington. Despite being held to just 13 points, the Huskies still managed to get over 300 yards of offense, including 255 through the air.
Now that they’re all on the same team, Sabb and Jackson can relish the opportunity to test themselves against DeBoer’s offense during Alabama’s fall camp practices, rather than fear getting burned by it in games. Those practice reps are already paying off for the Crimson Tide’s secondary.
“It’s fun in practice,” Sabb said. “You get to see all the different route concepts, all the different deep balls, different things. I think it’s preparing us for the game as a DB corps for sure. We’re seeing a lot of stuff that we’ll see from other teams in the game all mixed into one.”
Having faced it last season, Jackson and Sabb are both fully aware of what DeBoer’s offense can do when it's clicking. The Crimson Tide has weapons across the field and should be able to punish teams in 2024. In addition to its potential in games, Alabama’s offense is allowing iron to sharpen iron by creating plenty of learning moments during fall camp for the Tide's defensive backs. Those learning moments could pay dividends for a DB unit with several new starters and freshmen who will need to be big contributors this season.