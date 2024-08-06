In just 25 days, Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer will have his first opportunity to show off his electric offense when the Crimson Tide takes on Western Kentucky inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Aug. 31.

While DeBoer’s previous offensive success at Washington indicates that Alabama fans can expect an exciting brand of football, the Crimson Tide’s pass-heavy scheme is also a tool to help prepare a relatively inexperienced secondary unit for life in the SEC.

Alabama refreshed its defensive backs this offseason bringing in several transfers, including safety Keon Sabb from Michigan and cornerback Domani Jackson from USC. Both players are expected to start in the secondary and they each made positive contributions with their previous schools.

Sabb and Jackson also have vital experience going against a game-ready DeBoer offense in 2023. They both understand how unique and difficult DeBoer’s scheme is for opposing defenses to stop.

“It definitely presents its different challenges from different offenses,” Sabb said. “Some teams run the ball more, that’s a challenge in and of itself and for this offense, it’s more pass-oriented. I think it has some challenges but we’re definitely working through it.”