Kelby Collins building strong relationships at Alabama

Kelby Collins, 2023 Rivals100 defensive end from Gardendale High School in Alabama, earned an offer from Alabama in April. His stock has continued to climb throughout the year after shining at the Tide's camp in June and his performance on-the-field during his junior season.

Collins grew up a huge Alabama fan and his family is close with former Tide star ArDarius Stewart. He attended Alabama's home game against Ole Miss this past weekend. It was the first time he has attended a home game as a top recruit.

"The visit was really good," Collins said. "I went down there with my mom, dad and little brother. They really liked it. They really liked talking to Coach Saban.

"I thought the game was good. I thought it was going to be a little closer, but Alabama went out there and did their thing. I was impressed with Will Anderson. It was my first time seeing him play in-person. He did really good."

Collins is ranked the No.14 overall player in the country, and No.2 player in Alabama for the 2023 class. Nick Saban considers him a top priority target and was sure to spend time with him during his unofficial visit.

"We got a chance to talk to Coach Saban for a little bit before the game," he said. "It wasn't a long conversation, but it was a good one. He said he has been watching my games. He likes my speed and just coming off the ball.

"It was a good experience to talk to him. He also came up to us after the game and talked a little bit. We were in the locker room. We saw a couple of the players. It was fun to talk to them."

An important factor in his future commitment is the relationship with the coaching staff. Collins has connected well with Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach early in his recruitment. He mentioned having the strongest relationship with Coach Roach out of all the coaches recruiting him thus far.

"I talked to Coach Roach, Coach Sal (Sunseri) and a few other coaches while I was there," Collins said. "I talk to Coach Roach a good bit. They want me to come down there as much as possible.

"Coach Roach has been saying he likes what all I have been doing. My relationship with him is really good. My relationship with all the coaches down there is good. We always have a good time whenever we go down there. We always laugh a lot."

Collins expects to make his college decision prior to the start of his senior season. He plans on returning to Tuscaloosa on November 5 for the Tide's home game against LSU. He doesn't have any favorites just yet, but Alabama appears in great position.

"What stands out to me about Alabama is really everything," he said. "My relationship with the coaches. My relationship with the players. There is just a lot stuff that stands out to me about Alabama."

He will attend the Auburn/Georgia game this weekend. The schools recruiting Collins the hardest at this time includes Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee.

"I am just enjoying the process right now," Collins said. "What's important to me is just my relationship with the coaches and how I see myself fitting in. I want to have a good education. Distance from home will also play a factor."