Keeping an eye on former Crimson Tide players during Alabama's open week

For the first weekend this fall Alabama fans won’t be able to watch the Crimson Tide in action. However, there will still be plenty of familiar faces on television Saturday for those looking to tune in during the Tide’s open week. Here’s a guide to watching former Alabama players at their new programs this weekend.

Jerome Ford, RB — Cincinnati

This week’s matchup: No. 2 Cincinnati at Tulane Television info: 11 a.m. CT, ESPN2 How he’s doing: Ford leads the American Athletic Conference with 799 rushing yards and is tied for the conference lead with 13 touchdowns on the ground. He is averaging 6.83 yards per carry and has nine receptions for 60 yards. What to expect: Ford has been on a tear over the past three weeks, combining for 428 yards and seven touchdowns on 50 carries in games against Temple, Central Florida and Navy. This week he’ll face a Tulane defense that ranks No. 108 in the nation, allowing 193.71 yards per game on the ground.

Keilan Robinson, RB — Texas

This week’s matchup: Texas at No. 16 Baylor Television info: 11 a.m. CT, ABC How he’s doing: Robinson leads all Texas running backs averaging 7.33 yards per carry but has amassed just 176 yards and two touchdowns on the ground over seven games. He also has three receptions for 38 yards and has returned a punt for 28 yards. What to expect: The grass hasn’t been greener in Austin, Texas as Robinson has received just one carry and three receptions over the past three games. This week he faces a Baylor defense that ranks No. 3 in the Big 12, allowing 333.3 yards per game.

Ben Davis, OLB — Texas

This week’s matchup: Texas at No. 16 Baylor Television info: 11a.m. CT, ABC How he’s doing: Davis has appeared in six games, recording five tackles, including 1.5 sacks with a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble. What to expect: Davis recorded a season-high 15 snaps during a Week 4 matchup against Texas Tech but has seen the field for just 16 plays combined over the past three weeks. The Gordo, Ala. native did record a sack and a forced fumble against Oklahoma, proving he can make big plays when called upon.

Ronald Williams, CB — Michigan State

This week’s matchup: No. 8 Michigan State vs. No. 6 Michigan Television info: 11 a.m. CT, FOX How he’s doing: Williams has started six of Michigan State’s games at the cornerback position. He ranks second on the team with four pass deflections and is one of six Spartans defenders to record an interception this season. He also has 23 tackles, including two for a loss with a sack. What to expect: Williams is coming off his best game of the season against Indiana last week. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back recorded two pass deflections and allowed just three receptions for 24 yards on eight balls thrown his way. Williams shouldn’t be tested too much through the air this week as Michigan is averaging just 189.6 passing yards per game.

Taulia Tagovailoa, QB — Maryland

This week’s matchup: Maryland vs. Indiana Television info: 11 a.m. CT, Big Ten Network How he’s doing: Tagovailoa has started all seven of Maryland’s games this season, completing 71.1 percent of his passes for 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns with eight interceptions. What to expect: Tagovailoa threw for 10 touchdowns and just one interception over his first four games. Since then, he’s tallied five touchdowns through the air while being picked off seven times. This week should be a bit better as he faces an Indiana defense that has recorded just four interceptions over seven games.

Eddie Smith, DB — Illinois

This week’s matchup: Illinois vs. Rutgers Television info: 11 a.m. CT, Big Ten Network How he’s doing: Smith has appeared in seven of Illinois’ eight games this season, serving primarily on special teams. His lone statistical contribution came last week when he forced a fumble in the Fighting Illini’s 20-18 upset win over Penn State. What to expect: Smith has tallied just 30 combined snaps on defense this season. However, he serves on almost every aspect of the special teams, so you should be able to see him in action.

Kevin Harris, DL — Georgia Tech

This week’s matchup: Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech Television info: 11 a.m. CT, ESPN3 How he’s doing: Harris has appeared in all seven of Georgia Tech’s games, recording five tackles and a quarterback hurry. What to expect: Harris has served as a reserve on defense this season while also contributing on the punt return and field goal/extra point teams. He recorded a stop during last week’s loss to Virginia, so he might get on the stat sheet again this week.

Joseph Bulovas, K — Vanderbilt

This week’s matchup: Vanderbilt vs. Missouri Television info: 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network How he’s doing: Bulovas has converted on 10 of 15 field-goal attempts as well as all 10 of his extra-point tries. He has earned SEC Special Teams Player of the Week twice this season. Bulovas also has game-winning kicks in both of Vanderbilt’s victories this year. What to expect: Bulovas is 0-for-4 on field goals in Vanderbilt’s two matchups against ranked teams (Georgia and Florida) but has been nearly automatic outside of that. Perhaps the fifth-year senior will continue that success against an unranked Missouri team this week.

Scott Lashley, OL — Mississippi State

This week’s matchup: Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Kentucky Television info: 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network How he’s doing: Lashley has started all seven of Mississippi State’s games at right tackle. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s earned a 63.8 pass-blocking grade as well as a 55.5 run-blocking mark. What to expect: Lashley has struggled in recent weeks, allowing four of his five sacks on the season over Mississippi State’s last three games. Things won’t get any easier for him this week as he goes up against a stout Kentucky defense coming off an open week.

Ishmael Sopsher, DL — Southern California

This week’s matchup: Southern California vs. Arizona Television info: 6 p.m. CT, ESPNU How he’s doing: Sopsher made his USC debut last week against Notre Dame after missing the Trojans’ first six games while recovering from a leg surgery he underwent this offseason. He appeared in eight snaps without recording any stats. What to expect: Expect USC to continue to ease Sopsher back into action this season. That being said, he could get a late opportunity against an 0-7 Arizona team.

Ale Kaho, ILB — UCLA

This week’s matchup: UCLA at Utah Television info: 9 p.m. CT, ESPN How he’s doing: Kaho has appeared in all eight of UCLA’s games, starting the game against Arizona on Oct. 9. He has 21 tackles, including 3.5 for a loss with two sacks and a forced fumble. He also blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown. What to expect: Despite having just one start, Kaho has made an impact on UCLA’s defense. He’s coming off a career-best performance last week when he recorded six tackles, including a sack with a forced fumble during the Bruins’ loss to Oregon. Kaho has also carried over his special teams success, serving on almost every unit.