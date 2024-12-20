Keelon Russell named Maxwell National High School Player of the Year

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell earned another accolade during what’s been a prestigious prep career for the five-star prospect. Russell was named the Maxwell National High School Player of the Year on Friday.

The award comes just a few weeks after Russell was also named the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year. Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan presented Russell with the Maxwell Player of the Year Honor on a FaceTime call that was shared on social media.

“You’ve earned it all, you earned it,” Sheridan told Russell in the video. “Stay true to who you are and like [DeBoer] you poured into your team and it’s been an amazing journey and it’s still just the beginning. The best is still ahead.”