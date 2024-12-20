Keelon Russell named Maxwell National High School Player of the Year

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell earned another accolade during what’s been a prestigious prep career for the five-star prospect. Russell was named the Maxwell National High School Player of the Year on Friday.
The award comes just a few weeks after Russell was also named the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year. Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan presented Russell with the Maxwell Player of the Year Honor on a FaceTime call that was shared on social media.
“You’ve earned it all, you earned it,” Sheridan told Russell in the video. “Stay true to who you are and like [DeBoer] you poured into your team and it’s been an amazing journey and it’s still just the beginning. The best is still ahead.”
Russell, who flipped to Alabama from SMU in June has had an outstanding senior season for Duncanville (TX) High School. Russell standout has completed 238 of 343 pass attempts for 4,177 yards and 55 touchdowns with just five interceptions. Russell led his team to a Texas UIL 6A state title as a junior and reached the Texas state semifinals this season.
“There’s a swagger about him, a confidence about him,” DeBoer said of Russell during his signing day press conference. “He’s helped become a major part of bringing and keeping this class together, which is what you want out of any leader especially these key guys, especially your quarterback. He’s just having a great championship run with his high school.”
The formal presentation of the Maxwell Football Club National High School Player of the Year Award will be held on Friday March 14, 2025 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, according to a press release. Russell is the second Alabama signee to receive the award, joining Derrick Henry and Bryce Young.
Russell will enroll early at Alabama and join a deep Tide quarterback room this winter. He is one of three five-star signees for the Tide along with offensive lineman Michael Carroll and cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. In total, Alabama signed 22 commits in and has the No. 5 ranked class in 2025.