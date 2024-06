Kalen DeBoer has secured his first high school QB commit as Alabama's head coach. The Crimson Tide flipped four-star QB Keelon Russell on Tuesday, earning a huge win on the recruiting trail. Jack and Tony break down what Russell's commitment means for Alabama, how it will dictate the rest of the 2025 class, plus some updates after a very successful first official visit weekend. The show wraps up with Jack and Tony picking their favorite former Alabama players who missed out on appearing in EA College Football games.

Listen on Spotify HERE