The 6-foot-4.5, 210-pounder plays just about every defensive position including cornerback, both safety positions, inside and outside linebacker, and even defensive end. He is open to playing wherever he is needed. McCullough took his first recruiting visit to the University of Alabama.

McCullough was joined by his family in Tuscaloosa last Thursday. He has collected several early offers including Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas, and USC, just to name a few.

Dasan McCullough , 2022 athlete from Blue Valley Ranch High School in Overland Park, Kansas, has traveled throughout his life since his father, Deland, is a football coach. He was the Indiana running backs coach (2011-2016), USC running backs coach (2017) and has served with the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs as the running backs coach since 2018.

"It was great," McCullough said of the visit to Alabama. It was actually my very first visit in general. I really like the way they keep their tradition around there. It really stood out. It's like no other. The campus was very nice, and everyone there was very welcoming."

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced the suspension of on-campus visits for all schools within the conference on Thursday afternoon after McCullough arrived in Tuscaloosa. Coaches were still on campus and were able to spend time with the rising junior.

"It was crazy," he said. "I knew when I was there they had cancelled all visits in the SEC. I spoke with all the defensive coaches like Coach Scott, Coach Roach and Coach Saban. I also talked to the new strength coaches. I liked it. It's something I could see myself following.

"Coach Saban told me just to stay focused. He said don't be complacent or satisfied. He told me to keep working to reach my full potential. I liked all the other coaches. I'm looking forward to building our relationship.”

McCullough recorded 74 tackles, six pass break-ups, four interceptions and three forced fumbles in 11 games during his sophomore season. He is recruited by Alabama to play on the defensive side of the ball.

"They are recruiting me to play defense," McCullough said. "I'll play wherever I'm needed and can get on the field the fastest. I don't have any favorites. I'm open to all schools.

"I really liked it at Alabama. I will definitely be back. I like the tradition and all the great players they produce."

McCullough's father played college football for Miami (Ohio) and also spent a few seasons in the NFL and CFL. His older bother, Deland McCullough II, signed with Miami (Ohio) in 2019.



