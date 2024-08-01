Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack provided an update on Alabama edge rusher LT Overton on Thursday. Overton was not present for the media viewing portion of either of the Crimson Tide's first two practices at fall camp.

Wommack told reporters that Overton is "Not feeling well right now, but I think he'll be back in a day or two." Overton is expected to compete for the starting spot at the Bandit position in Wommack's defense.

Overton transferred to Alabama after two seasons at Texas A&M. A former five-star recruit in the Class of 2022, Overton appeared in 12 games last season recording 17 tackles and three quarterback hurries.