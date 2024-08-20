PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wNTM4S045WTdRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTA1MzhLTjlZN1EnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0wNTM4S045WTdRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Kane Wommack pleased with Alabama's defensive intensity in second scrimmage

Henry Sklar
Staff Writer

Alabama’s defense came into last weekend’s scrimmage looking to make a statement. Cole Adams found that out the hard way. The redshirt freshman was popped by safety Keon Sabb following a catch, only to be rocked by Malachi Moore a play later.

Fortunately for Alabama, Adams is just fine. As for Alabama’s defense, the unit certainly made its point.

“We've been going against the same team, the same guys, since the spring, all the summer and all the fall camp, so we were just tired of it,” senior defensive back DeVonta Smith said. “There was a point of emphasis for the defense for us to go out there and have a physical scrimmage. And that's what we went out there and executed.”

The show of physical force comes a week after Alabama’s first fall scrimmage, after which Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack described the unit’s tackling as “just ok” and called for improvement during the Tide's second scrimmage. Like the defense on the field, Wommack’s tone changed after a better showing from his players on Saturday.

“I thought it was an incredibly physical scrimmage—probably the most physical I can remember being a part of,” Wommack said. “I thought I saw a gear from our players, another gear, another level of intensity that I had not seen yet. And that was exciting.”

Wommack said he saw his players rise to the level of physicality necessary to execute in games when the pressure is higher and each defensive rep matters more. Alabama’s scrimmages aim to create those game-style reps and emulate the mentality required to execute them.

The next step for the Tide’s defensive unit is being consistent in its intensity. Fifth-year defensive tackle Tim Smith agrees that scrimmage reps are the best opportunity to simulate game action and that playing physically is a mindset that he and the rest of Alabama’s defense continue to develop.

“I don't think that's something we can really just practice," Smith said. "We practice hard every single day, so that's the intensity that we plan to come out with regardless. Whether guys are in that mode that day to want to do, that's something we have to figure out as our team and ourselves. It's just that we were ready to go out there and play ball.”

As Alabama’s defense continues to find consistency in executing game-like situations, Saturday’s practice left little doubt about the group's hard-hitting potential when the unit is hitting its stride. The hard hits on Adams reminded Alabama’s defenders to prioritize the safety of their teammates. However, the defense’s performance also served as a sign that the unit is ready to be unleashed when Alabama kicks off the season.

Fourtuanly, for Alabama’s offense, it will be Western Kentucky taking the brunt of those big hits when the Tide opens its season on Aug. 31.

“We talk about this all the time, game day is always different,” Wommack said. “It's a different mentality, and there's nothing that we can do to emulate exactly what game day is going to be, but a scrimmage is the closest simulation that we can give you to exactly what game day is going to be like.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FsYWJhbWEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2thbmUtd29tbWFjay1wbGVhc2VkLXdpdGgtYWxhYmFtYS1zLWRl ZmVuc2l2ZS1pbnRlbnNpdHktaW4tc2Vjb25kLXNjcmltbWFnZSIsCiAgICBj c19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAg KGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVt ZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFn TmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9h ZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3 YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6 Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2Rl Lmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9z Y3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFy Y2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYWxh YmFtYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmthbmUtd29tbWFjay1wbGVhc2Vk LXdpdGgtYWxhYmFtYS1zLWRlZmVuc2l2ZS1pbnRlbnNpdHktaW4tc2Vjb25k LXNjcmltbWFnZSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDcwJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9 MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoK Cg==