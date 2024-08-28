PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wNTM4S045WTdRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTA1MzhLTjlZN1EnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Kalen DeBoer won’t be making calls via new helmet communication system

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team works out Sunday morning in practice as they prepare for the 2024 season. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) listens to directions from Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer. | Photo: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK
Jack Knowlton • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer will be able to delegate a new on-field responsibility this season. The first-year coach has had to implement his scheme with a new group of players this offseason while also incorporating a new addition to college football, the helmet communication system.

The NCAA approved the use of helmet communication in April. Since then, Alabama has been practicing using the system, with Jalen Milroe and Deontate Lawson as the Tide's designated players who will wear the green dot on their helmets and use the technology on the field this season.

The voice that Milroe and Lawson will hear, however, won’t be DeBoer’s. During the Crimson Tide Sports Network’s Hey Coach show Wednesday night, DeBoer said it will be Alabama’s top two assistants who will communicate using the newly-introduced technology.

“We only get one mic,” DeBoer said. “And so that will come from your play-callers. So that’s just the way it’s set up, the way the rules are. So your play-callers are talking to your quarterback and for us linebacker, so that’s how that works, but I can hear what’s being said.”

Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan will be relaying calls to Milroe, while DC Kane Wommack will give call-outs to Lawson. The new technology shuts off with 15 seconds left on the play clock and communication is only one-sided with players unable to respond back to a coach's instructions.

While DeBoer won’t be the one in Milroe’s ear, he said the new system has worked well when Alabama practiced using it this fall.

“I think Coach Sheridan has done a good job of trying to hone in on what’s really important," DeBoer said. "Not too much information, but those situational things, I think just having a quick little reminder before you have to look at the sidelines of what’s down and distance or the clock and where it’s at. So it’s good. Now it does shut off at 15 seconds so that’s when you’re on your own. So that’s when the procedures and processes you have in place still have to be there.”

