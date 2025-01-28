Kalen DeBoer on Ryan Grubb: 'Here for him whenever he needs me'

MOBILE, Ala. — Kalen DeBoer left the door open for a potential reunion with Ryan Grubb. During an appearance at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, DeBoer was asked if he considered adding Grubb, who was recently fired by the Seattle Seahawks.

“We go way back,” DeBoer said. “Great friend of mine. Think the world of him as a football coach, obviously as a person too. And so, I know he’s working through his process, just kind of after what last season brought, so just gotta see what he does there and (I’m) here for him whenever he needs me. That’s always going to be the case.”

Grubb, a longtime assistant of DeBoer, was set to follow the head coach to Alabama last year before taking the offensive coordinator job at Seattle. Grubb served as DeBoer’s offensive coordinator at Fresno State (2020-21) and Washington (2022-23). Grubb also worked under DeBoer at Sioux Falls, serving as a run-game coordinator as well as an offensive line coach. The two also worked together at Eastern Michigan from 2014-2016 when DeBoer served as the offensive coordinator and Grubb coached the offensive line.

Alabama’s current offensive coordinator is Nick Sheridan, who also followed DeBoer from Washington last offseason. Sheridan was originally hired as the Crimson Tide’s tight end coach before being promoted following Grubb’s departure to Seattle.

In 2024, Alabama showed flashes under Sheridan, putting up 40+ points in wins against Wisconsin, No. 2 Georgia and No. 15 LSU. However, there were low points as well, particularly in losses to No. 11 Tennessee and Oklahoma, where the Crimson Tide failed to establish a rhythm and capitalize on key opportunities.

Alabama finished with the No. 42 total offense nationally, averaging 410.2 yards per game and 33.8 points per game.

DeBoer and Grubb have a proven track record of running high-powered offenses and developing NFL talent. At Fresno State in 2021, they orchestrated the nation’s No. 14 offense, featuring the No. 2 ranked passing attack led by current Saints quarterback Jake Haener, who earned Second-Team All-Mountain West honors.

The duo brought Washington to new heights in 2023, which ended in a College Football Playoff National Championship appearance. That season, the Huskies ranked No. 12 nationally in total offense, averaging 462.1 yards per game, including the No. 2 passing offense at 343.7 yards per game while scoring 36 points per game.

In Grubb's lone season with Seattle, the Seahawks finished with 10 wins but failed to make the playoffs, riddled by inconsistent offensive line play. Grubb and Seattle passed the football almost more than any team in the NFL, airing it out on 61.2% of plays. Seahawks head Mike Macdonald cited philosophical differences with Grubb as the reason why the first time NFL coordinator was axed on 'Black Monday.'