Alabama plucked two more names out of the transfer portal Monday evening, receiving commitments from Michigan safety Keon Sabb and Washington tight end Josh Cuevas. By the sound of it, Kalen DeBoer isn’t done adding to the Crimson Tide’s roster, either.

During an interview with WJOX on Tuesday morning, DeBoer discussed his current roster, stating that he still has room for more additions moving forward.

“I think we do have a couple of spots, and you naturally just kind of keep your eyes and ears open for what those are going to be and we’ve gotta go through our spring ball and continue to evaluate our team,” DeBoer said. “I think there’s some good young players that will step up and do a great job. But we do have a couple extra scholarships. Not a lot but we do have a couple extra scholarships still available that we could utilize when that time comes.”

Alabama was able to land Sabb and Cuevas after both players were given an extended transfer window following the departure of their respective head coaches. The transfer portal will open again for all players from April 15-30.

A few areas of need for Alabama include the offensive tackle and cornerback positions, where the Tide lacks both depth and experience.

Alabama is losing both its starting tackles from last year as J.C. Latham entered the NFL draft while Kadyn Proctor transferred back home to Iowa. Redshirt sophomore Elijah Pritchett is expected to fill one of those holes, but all of the Tide’s options behind him are either freshmen or redshirt freshmen.

It’s a similar story at cornerback as starters Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry both entered the draft while top backup Trey Amos made way for Ole Miss. Alabama brought in Southern California transfer Domani Jackson earlier this offseason. However, he is the only cornerback on the roster with a college snap to his name.

Due in large part to Nick Saban’s retirement, Alabama lost a total of 28 players to the transfer portal this offseason. However, only nine of those departed after DeBoer was hired. Tuesday, the first-year head coach said he felt confident in his roster as Alabama began its Fourth Quarter workout program this week.

“We love who we have here,” DeBoer said. “And man yesterday, just being in the indoor and going through our Fourth Quarter workout, it was electric. It has made this culture what it is and gotten it to this point. They’ve got a little chip on their shoulder, I think. There’s a little bit of noise here and there that they might hear, and we’re going to use that to our advantage just to help us be motivated, go to another level.”