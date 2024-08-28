Alabama has a lot more clarity at the quarterback position heading into the 2024 season. Jalen Milroe will enter the campaign as the clear starter after an impressive run at the end of 2023 saw him finish sixth in Heisman Trophy voting.

Milroe could be in for another big season and has already taken strides this offseason as he’s learned first-year coach Kalen DeBoer’s pass-heavy scheme. However, while Milroe isn’t necessarily looking over his shoulder in 2024, that doesn’t mean Alabama’s quarterback room lacks depth.

During the Crimson Tide Sports Network’s Hey Coach Show Wednesday, host Chris Stewart asked DeBoer if he had four starters in his quarterback room.

“I really do,” DeBoer responded. “You start getting nitpicky when you try to figure out which guy is a little better and right now what we’ve got clarified is the starter and there is a pecking order as to who takes what reps, especially as we start preparing for teams here because there are so many reps to go around.”

Alabama has not yet released an official depth chart detailing who will be the No. 2 quarterback behind Milroe this season. Redshirt sophomore Ty Simpson is the obvious candidate. Simpson flashed his ability in 2023, completing 11 of 20 passes for 179 yards and rushing for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Simpson gave Alabama’s QB room a boost when he opted not to enter the transfer portal this offseason. During ​​Alabama’s A-Day game this spring, Simpson led all quarterbacks completing 7 of 12 passes for 102 yards.

While Simpson is all but assured to be the first guy off the bench, Alabama still has two exciting redshirt freshmen options behind him. Dylan Lonergan was a four-star recruit who put up monster numbers at the high school level and also performed well during A-day completing 8 of 12 passes for 67 yards. Austin Mack followed DeBoer from Washington after soaking up his system for a year behind Michael Penix Jr. Mack's 6-foot-6 frame and pocket presence make him an intriguing future option for the Crimson Tide.

“These guys all can sling it,” DeBoer said. “They can throw the ball. "They have a great work ethic. These guys are great kids. They work very well together within the whole competitiveness in the room piece. You go sit in the quarterback room right now -- it's a lot of fun, seeing them all just pour into it, but also be able to smile and laugh a little bit here and there and then go back to work. And [Offensive coordinator Nick] Sheridan does an amazing job of just pulling it all together."

Alabama’s depth at quarterback in a year where it has a clear starter not only provides some assurances for the future but also helps Milroe elevate his game this season. The Tide’s four-deep quarterback unit has gelled with one another this offseason, helping Alabama head into 2024 with three capable depth pieces in the event Milroe goes down.