Alabama has its man. Now it’s time for him to get to work.

Kalen DeBoer is stepping into the biggest shoes in college football history as he takes over for Nick Saban as the Crimson Tide's next football coach.

DeBoer has clawed his way up the coaching ladder during his 26-year career, beginning at the NAIA ranks before working his way to Washington where he led the Huskies to the national championship game last season. Now the Milbank, South Dakota native is entering into his biggest role yet.

Upon taking the Alabama job, DeBoer has been given the keys to one of college football’s biggest powers. The Crimson Tide should return one of the nation’s most talented rosters and recently signed the No. 3 rated class in this year’s cycle. While the newly-hired head coach will face plenty of pressure in his new job, he should be set up for success.

With that in mind, here are a few things on DeBoer's to-do list once he arrives in Tuscaloosa.