In front of 72,358 spectators, Kalen DeBoer made his debut.

Alabama’s A-Day game attendance was greater than the capacity of Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington, where DeBoer trotted out with the Huskies for two campaigns and led them to the College Football Playoff a season ago. Even though Bryant-Denny Stadium wasn’t even at the capacity it would be in the fall, Alabama’s new head coach soaked it all in.

“I caught that a little bit early on, just enjoying the moment, and as much as anything, making sure the guys did, too,” DeBoer said. “You take it in, then emphasize to the guys, 'Hey, enjoy this moment, you guys worked hard for this.' For a lot of these guys, this was their first A-Day, too. A lot of freshmen and transfers. I made sure they relished this day. When you say those things, you do it yourself as well.”

DeBoer officially ushered in a new era at Alabama when he took the field for the first time in front of fans since being named the successor to the legendary Nick Saban. The pair stood together at Denny Chimes before the game, helping honor Alabama’s three captains from the 2023 season. Saban excited the crowd with a speech introducing Jalen Milroe, Malachi Moore and Dallas Turner. It was a chance for fans to relive their final season with the greatest coach in college football history.

But on the field, the torch was finally passed.

“Seeing the guys on the Walk of Champions, just seeing that and feeling the energy and excitement of what it might be on a Saturday,” DeBoer said. “That was a lot of fun.”

Reflecting on his first appearance in front of an Alabama crowd, DeBoer was reminded of his days even before Washington. Bryant-Denny Stadium is a far cry from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where DeBoer got his first coaching job. The job that established his ability to win games, and a job in a place where spring scrimmages had a lot less pomp.

“We couldn't even get to the point where you could go full pads back then, with the rules,” DeBoer said. “The spring game was the tempo. There are a lot of differences. There were 72,000 people here today… But the cool thing is, football is football, and what you see at all the places you're at are guys who want to get out there and they're excited about the opportunity to go make plays and play the game they love. Today was a special game.”

On the field, DeBoer was satisfied with what he saw. Alabama’s running backs showed growth. The defense made stops after struggling early and the Crimson Tide’s presumed starting quarterback made big-time throws that energized the crowd. All in all, it looked like a team that’s discovering its identity in the shadow of a legend, with a new coach hungry to prove he’s the right man to carry that torch.

Now, DeBoer and Company turn their attention to the spring transfer portal. Alabama will put the finishing touches on its roster and look to jell even more through the summer and fall camp. DeBoer has stepped up to the challenge of replacing a legend so far. The Crimson Tide’s new coach will look to maintain the tradition of winning that got him the Alabama job, coaching in games where the stakes and the attendance will be much higher than the number of spectators that wowed DeBoer on Saturday.