Kalen DeBoer provides update on injured Alabama WR Jalen Hale

Alabama has been without sophomore wide receiver Jalen Hale for the entire season. Hale has been out with a significant knee injury suffered in the spring and has not played for the Tide in 2024.

When Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer last gave an update on Hale's status in May, he didn’t want to rule him out for the whole season. The Tide won’t be embarking on a College Football Playoff campaign and has just one game remaining when it plays in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan on New Year’s Eve. Ahead of Alabama’s final game of the 2024 campaign, DeBoer was asked if there was a chance Hale could return.

“I don’t anticipate you seeing him in the bowl,” DeBoer told reporters Sunday night. “But he’s been out there and we were excited — this must’ve been about, maybe a week or two ago — to see him out there running around and doing some things.”

DeBoer said Hale hasn’t started participating in any contact drills, but the update is a promising one as Alabama hopes to have Hale healthy and contributing on offense in 2025. A former four-star recruit in 2023, Hale had five catches for 148 yards and a touchdown in his true freshman season. Though it’s been a long road back to fitness, DeBoer said Hale has remained positive throughout his recovery.

“It was fun to see his body out there running around and he brings a smile on his face and I know he was enjoying that moment,” DeBoer said. “Getting out there — just working through the process and progressing along. Man, he’s been amazing, going back to the time he even had the injury just with his mindeset, and I know our guys really respect him for that and appreciate the grind he’s been putting in to come back as quick as he possibly can.”

Alabama will face Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl at 11 a.m. CT on Dec. 31 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.