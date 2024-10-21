Kalen DeBoer provides injury updates on Keon Sabb, Alabama defensive backs

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama is expected to be without starting safety Keon Sabb for an extended period. Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer provided an update on the Michigan transfer during his weekly press conference Monday.

Sabb is dealing with what DeBoer called a "lower extremity injury." The safety did appear against Tennessee but is now expected to miss some time for the Crimson Tide.

"We're still gathering information here but we do expect him to be down for a while," DeBoer said. "So that could be an extended amount of time and we'll just continue to evaluate that."

Sabb was listed as probable on Alabama's availbitly report heading into its matchup against Tennessee. He was upgraded to a game-time decision and played 30 snaps against the Volunteers despite dealing with the injury. On Monday, former Alabama quarterback and broadcaster Greg McElroy, who called the Alabama-Tennessee game on ABC, said on his radio show McElrory and Cubelic in the Morning that Sabb was playing against Tennessee with a broken foot.

“He did it because he loves his team," McElroy said. "He didn’t have to. The guy could’ve had season-ending surgery last week and opted to say, ‘I’m gonna keep going, I'm gonna keep playing.’ He’s got a foot injury and he broke it on the first series. So when he ran down the field and broke up that play by Squirrel White down the sideline… Do you realize he chased him down with a broken foot? You know how absurd that is? These guys are doing the best they can and they're banged up like you wouldn't believe."

Alabama's defensive back room got banged up through the Tide's 24-17 loss to the Volunteers. DeBoer also provided updates a group of DBs that includes Zabien Brown, DeVonta Smith and Red Morgan. All three players came in and out of the game Saturday, but are still currently on track to play in Alabama's next game against Missouri.

"The other DBs, I think we'll just look to see how they progress throughout the week," DeBoer said. "A lot of similarities between just kind of the level of injuries that they all have. Right now, I'd be expecting them all to be available to play on Saturday."

The Crimson Tide takes on the Tigers at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC.