TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s offense should be back to full strength heading into this week’s opener. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide will likely be missing a bit of depth in the middle of its defense.

During his Monday press conference, Kalen DeBoer provided an update on right guard Jaeden Roberts, running back Jam Miller and inside linebacker Jeremiah Alexander, who all picked up knocks toward the end of preseason camp.

“Jaeden and Jam, I would expect to practice and be ready,” DeBoer said. “Jeremiah, I would not probably expect him. I know you guys have seen him and know the timeline. It’ll be close.”

Roberts suffered an injury during Alabama’s second preseason scrimmage on Aug. 17. The starting right guard was not present during the team’s most recent practice viewing period on Aug. 20, as Michigan State transfer Geno VanDeMark took his spot with the first-team offense.

Miller was going through drills in a black, no-contact jersey during last week’s viewing period. The junior back was held out of the Tide’s second preseason scrimmage. Following the scrimmage, DeBoer said Miller was “dinged up” but noted the back could have participated in the scrimmage if needed.

Alexander’s injury is also unknown, but the backup linebacker was pictured wearing a sling on his right arm in a social media post from outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson on Aug. 18.

No. 5 Alabama will open its season against Western Kentucky on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.