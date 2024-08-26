PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wNTM4S045WTdRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTA1MzhLTjlZN1EnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Kalen DeBoer provides injury updates heading into Alabama's first game week

Alabama offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts (77). Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK
Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s offense should be back to full strength heading into this week’s opener. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide will likely be missing a bit of depth in the middle of its defense.

During his Monday press conference, Kalen DeBoer provided an update on right guard Jaeden Roberts, running back Jam Miller and inside linebacker Jeremiah Alexander, who all picked up knocks toward the end of preseason camp.

“Jaeden and Jam, I would expect to practice and be ready,” DeBoer said. “Jeremiah, I would not probably expect him. I know you guys have seen him and know the timeline. It’ll be close.”

Roberts suffered an injury during Alabama’s second preseason scrimmage on Aug. 17. The starting right guard was not present during the team’s most recent practice viewing period on Aug. 20, as Michigan State transfer Geno VanDeMark took his spot with the first-team offense.

Miller was going through drills in a black, no-contact jersey during last week’s viewing period. The junior back was held out of the Tide’s second preseason scrimmage. Following the scrimmage, DeBoer said Miller was “dinged up” but noted the back could have participated in the scrimmage if needed.

Alexander’s injury is also unknown, but the backup linebacker was pictured wearing a sling on his right arm in a social media post from outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson on Aug. 18.

No. 5 Alabama will open its season against Western Kentucky on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.

